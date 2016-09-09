Johnny Jefferson | Running Back Team: Baylor Bears Age / DOB: (23) / 9/19/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 210

Baylor redshirt senior RB Johnny Jefferson admitted in a radio interview that he was suffering from heroin withdrawals when he ran for 299 yards against UNC in last year's Russell Athletic Bowl. Asked during the riveting interview if the addiction made it so that he wanted to die, Jefferson responded: "Yes, I did, it was the only way I felt like I could escape." Jefferson said he began using a few years ago. He indicated that Baylor stuck by him as he struggled to get clean over the past year. Jefferson, who ran for 1,000 yards in 2015, sat out this past season. He currently does not plan to return to football, but he's left the door open for a change of heart. Either way, Baylor has offered to foot the bill as he finishes his degree. Source: KRZI

Baylor coach Jim Grobe announced that redshirt junior RB Johnny Jefferson will take "some time away from school" and miss the 2016 season. "Johnny, while still a member of this team, in addition to healing recent injuries is taking some time away from school to deal with some personal issues and hopefully will rejoin the program for spring semester," Grobe said in a statement. Jefferson ran for 1,000 yards last year. He burst onto the scene with 299 yards and three touchdowns in the Russell Athletic Bowl victory over North Carolina. Shock Linwood will now be backed up by Terence Williams (72 yards and 2 TDs on 11 carries) and JaMycal Hasty (68 yards on 7 carries). Source: Yahoo Sports

Baylor interim head coach Jim Grobe announced that redshirt junior RB Johnny Jefferson will be out "a while" with sore ribs following a car accident. The accident occurred over the weekend. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Texas native had already been nursing a foot injury when it occurred, so his timeline is up in the air. Jefferson scampered for 1,000 yards and eight scores on 136 attempts last season. Until Jefferson returns, the Bears don't have much of a choice but to lean heavily on Shock Linwood and pray he can stay healthy. Source: Max Olson on Twitter