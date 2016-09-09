Player Page

Johnny Jefferson | Running Back

Team: Baylor Bears
Age / DOB:  (23) / 9/19/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 210

Baylor redshirt senior RB Johnny Jefferson admitted in a radio interview that he was suffering from heroin withdrawals when he ran for 299 yards against UNC in last year's Russell Athletic Bowl.
Asked during the riveting interview if the addiction made it so that he wanted to die, Jefferson responded: "Yes, I did, it was the only way I felt like I could escape." Jefferson said he began using a few years ago. He indicated that Baylor stuck by him as he struggled to get clean over the past year. Jefferson, who ran for 1,000 yards in 2015, sat out this past season. He currently does not plan to return to football, but he's left the door open for a change of heart. Either way, Baylor has offered to foot the bill as he finishes his degree. Jan 11 - 12:45 PM
