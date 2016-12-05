Welcome,
Elijah McGuire | Running Back
Team:
Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 6/1/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 208
Latest News
Recent News
Louisiana-Lafayette RB Elijah McGuire rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown on seven carries in Saturday's East-West Shrine Game.
Points were an endangered species through the first three quarters, as the East and West squads were tied at 3-3 entering the fourth quarter. That's when McGuire finally (finally) broke through, scampering in for a touchdown from 18 yards out to boost the West team to a 10-3 advantage. That would stand as the final. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline called the 5-foot-11, 208-pounder one of the "big winners" of the Shrine practice week, noting that "if a team needs a situational ball carrier that’s a legitimate threat catching the ball in the short or long field they can look to McGuire in the middle rounds."
Jan 21 - 6:01 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Louisiana-Lafayette RB Elijah McGuire has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Game.
McGuire has been one of the most consistent ball carriers over the last three seasons, but his best year was his sophomore campaign in 2014, totaling 1,264 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground on just 166 carries. Not only can McGuire win on the ground but he's also an adept receiver, totaling 129 catches for 1,387 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. he is absolutely one to watch and turns 23 in June.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 12:09:00 PM
Source:
Shrine Game
Louisiana-Lafayette senior RB Elijah McGuire rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries in Saturday's 30-3 win over Louisiana-Monroe.
With the win, the Ragin' Cajuns improved to 6-6 and gained bowl eligibility. McGuire notched a personal milestone in the victory, too, as his 110 yards rushing bumped him over 1,000 for the regular season. The 5-foot-11, 208-pound senior scored his lone touchdown on Saturday via a one-yard run with nine minutes remaining in the first quarter. Through 12 games, he has now rushed for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns. He has surpassed 1,000 yards rushing in each of his last three seasons. TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline notes that the scouting community views him as a potential mid-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 05:54:00 PM
Per TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline, Louisiana-Lafayette senior RB Elijah McGuire has made the first round of Senior Bowl cuts.
"He’s a tough running back with the ability to make defenders miss and create yardage," Pauline wrote. The Ragin' Cajun star has 672 yards rushing and five touchdowns while struggling with injuries in the first seven games. "McGuire needs to show more productivity catching the ball out of the backfield but scouts have pegged him as a middle round pick," Pauline wrote.
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 02:59:00 PM
Source:
TFY Draft Insider
Elijah McGuire scores lone Shrine touchdown
Jan 21 - 6:01 PM
Elijah McGuire added to East West Shrine Game
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 12:09:00 PM
McGuire slashes through UL-Monroe for 110 yds
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 05:54:00 PM
Report: McGuire makes Rd. 1 of Sen. Bowl cuts
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 02:59:00 PM
More Elijah McGuire Player News
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Josh Norris reviews the week of East West Shrine practice with a top 20 list, along with scouting buzz.
