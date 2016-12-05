Player Page

Elijah McGuire | Running Back

Team: Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns
Age / DOB:  (22) / 6/1/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 208

Louisiana-Lafayette RB Elijah McGuire rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown on seven carries in Saturday's East-West Shrine Game.
Points were an endangered species through the first three quarters, as the East and West squads were tied at 3-3 entering the fourth quarter. That's when McGuire finally (finally) broke through, scampering in for a touchdown from 18 yards out to boost the West team to a 10-3 advantage. That would stand as the final. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline called the 5-foot-11, 208-pounder one of the "big winners" of the Shrine practice week, noting that "if a team needs a situational ball carrier that’s a legitimate threat catching the ball in the short or long field they can look to McGuire in the middle rounds." Jan 21 - 6:01 PM
Source: Draft Analyst
