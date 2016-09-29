Greg Schiano | Center Team: Ohio State Buckeyes Age / DOB: (51) / 6/1/1966

Latest News Recent News

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said DC Greg Schiano was offered two "significant" head coaching jobs this offseason. Schiano turned both jobs down and will coach at Ohio State for at least another season. Eleven Warriors astutely notes Schiano's twin sons graduate from high school after this year, so he might be willing to move once they go off to college. This will be his second season with the Buckeyes. Source: Eleven Warriors

Ohio State DC Greg Schiano has been issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic-control device in relation to his hitting a bicyclist with his car last week. This is a minor misdemeanor charge. According to Columbus Police Sgt. Brooke Wilson, Schiano struck the bicyclist after running a red light around 6:30 a.m. last Thursday morning. The 26-year-old man who took Schiano's careless blow was subsequently hospitalized, treated and released. The defensive coordinator is scheduled for arraignment on October 5, but faces a mere fine of $55, here. Plus, $97 in court costs. Source: Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State DC Greg Schiano struck a bicyclist with his car early on Thursday morning. Schiano struck a 26-year-old man with his car at an intersection near Ohio State's practice facility. Authorities were called to the scene at 6:50 a.m. Thursday morning. The injured pedestrian was subsequently hospitalized for a head trauma. He is in stable condition. Schiano, himself, came away from the accident without injury. "From a university perspective, our concern is with the young man who was injured. Our focus is on offering all the support for that individual that we can at this time," said an Ohio State spokesman on Thursday night. Source: Columbus Dispatch