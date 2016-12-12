Player Page

Sterlin Gilbert | Center

Team: South Florida Bulls
Age / DOB:  (38) / 8/11/1978

Latest News

Recent News

USF hired former Texas OC Sterling Gilbert to the same position.
Charlie Strong had hoped to lure Gilbert to Tampa Bay with him when he was named coach last month, and now he has. We love the hire. And the fit. South Florida's personnel, led by QB Quinton Flowers and RB Marlon Mack (if he stays), is going to detonate AAC scoreboards next season in Gilbert's wide-open system. Gilbert, formerly a wunderkind at Tulsa, oversaw RB D'Onta Foreman's 2,000-plus-yard campaign at Texas this season. Mack would do himself a great service by staying to play in this system for a year. Jan 5 - 3:14 PM
Source: Pete Thamel on Twitter
More Sterlin Gilbert Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 