Sterlin Gilbert | Center

Charlie Strong had hoped to lure Gilbert to Tampa Bay with him when he was named coach last month, and now he has. We love the hire. And the fit. South Florida's personnel, led by QB Quinton Flowers and RB Marlon Mack (if he stays), is going to detonate AAC scoreboards next season in Gilbert's wide-open system. Gilbert, formerly a wunderkind at Tulsa, oversaw RB D'Onta Foreman's 2,000-plus-yard campaign at Texas this season. Mack would do himself a great service by staying to play in this system for a year.

Strong added Gilbert for the 2016 season, and the offense produced a 2,000 yard rusher. Gilbert moved to Texas from Tulsa, an offense predicated on the passing game. With the Longhorns, it seemed the offense was focused on between the tackles running and shot plays off of that. Gilbert displayed the ability to mold his offense to his team's strengths. USF's roster is actually quite talented, but another team might come calling for Gilbert.