Jerod Evans | Quarterback

Team: Virginia Tech Hokies
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 225

Virginia Tech junior QB Jerod Evans completed 21-of-33 passes for 243 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while rushing for 87 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 35-24 win over Arkansas in the Belk Bowl.
Virginia Tech trailed 24-0 when they hit the locker room at the half. Whatever HC Justin Fuente said proved beautifully effective, as the Hokies would come roaring back from that hefty deficit. Evans got the comeback started via a four-yard touchdown run with just over one minute gone off the second-half clock, then followed that up with a three-yard touchdown pass to Sam Rogers and a five-yard scoring toss to Chris Cunningham before the close of the third quarter. That Cunningham touchdown drew Virginia Tech to within 24-21. They would take the lead (and subsequently maintain it) on a short Travon McMillan touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Evans finishes the campaign having accounted for a stellar 41 total touchdowns over the course of 14 games played. Dec 29 - 9:49 PM
