NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jerod Evans totals four scores in comeback
Allen picked off thrice in Belk Bowl meltdown
Report: Cincy to hire Irish's Denbrock as OC
Deebo Samuel logs 14-190-1 line in defeat
Ricky Seals-Jones set to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Bentley throws for 390, trio of TD in defeat
Quinton Flowers accounts for five total TD
Jeremy Sprinkle suspended for Belk Bowl
Josh Reynolds fantastic in loss to Wildcats
Joe Williams rushes for 222 yards in victory
Group of 5 kicking around own Playoff
PFW: Brian Kelly wants out at Notre Dame
Jerod Evans | Quarterback
Team:
Virginia Tech Hokies
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 225
Latest News
Recent News
Virginia Tech junior QB Jerod Evans completed 21-of-33 passes for 243 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while rushing for 87 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 35-24 win over Arkansas in the Belk Bowl.
Virginia Tech trailed 24-0 when they hit the locker room at the half. Whatever HC Justin Fuente said proved beautifully effective, as the Hokies would come roaring back from that hefty deficit. Evans got the comeback started via a four-yard touchdown run with just over one minute gone off the second-half clock, then followed that up with a three-yard touchdown pass to Sam Rogers and a five-yard scoring toss to Chris Cunningham before the close of the third quarter. That Cunningham touchdown drew Virginia Tech to within 24-21. They would take the lead (and subsequently maintain it) on a short Travon McMillan touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Evans finishes the campaign having accounted for a stellar 41 total touchdowns over the course of 14 games played.
Dec 29 - 9:49 PM
Virginia Tech junior QB Jerod Evans completed 21-of-35 passes for 264 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while rushing for 46 yards and two additional scores in Saturday's 42-35 loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.
To Virginia Tech's credit (and to Clemson's demerit), the Hokies refused to quit on Saturday. After the Tigers took a 35-14 lead near the end of the third quarter, Virginia Tech would make multiple charges and draw within seven points on several occasions. They just couldn't pull closer than that. In 13 games this season, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Evans has accounted for 37 total touchdowns (27 passing, 10 rushing).
Dec 4 - 12:38 AM
Virginia Tech junior QB Jerod Evans completed 16-of-27 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for an additional score in Saturday's 52-10 romp over Virginia.
Evans picked up a modest 38 yards rushing in the blowout victory. He passed for one touchdown and rushed for another in the second quarter before wrapping up his touchdown tally with a 42-yard scoring pass to Bucky Hodges early in the third quarter. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Evans has been methodically consistent this season, accounting for at least three touchdowns in seven of 12 games. He will have a chance to try to topple Clemson in next weekend's ACC Championship.
Nov 26 - 3:33 PM
Virginia Tech junior QB Jerod Evans completed 22-of-29 passes for 267 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Saturday's 34-31 win over Notre Dame.
Evans also led the Hokies in rushing, chipping in with 67 yards and an additional score on the ground. Notre Dame held a 31-21 lead after three quarters, but Evans would make sure that did not stand as a final, leading his squad on three scoring drives in the fourth quarter. Included in that lot, a seven-yard touchdown pass to Bucky Hodges with 9:20 remaining in the contest. For the season as a whole, Evans has now thrown for 2,792 yards with a 24/5 TD/INT ratio while rushing for 675 yards and seven touchdowns across 11 games played.
Nov 19 - 7:13 PM
Jerod Evans totals four scores in comeback
Dec 29 - 9:49 PM
Jerod Evans tallies three scores in loss
Dec 4 - 12:38 AM
Evans accounts for three touchdowns vs. UVA
Nov 26 - 3:33 PM
Evans accounts for three touchdowns in win
Nov 19 - 7:13 PM
More Jerod Evans Player News
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
Christian Kirk and the athletic Aggies ride into Houston as a two-point favorite over Kansas State in the Texas Bowl.
»
Jerod Evans totals four scores in comeback
»
Allen picked off thrice in Belk Bowl meltdown
»
Report: Cincy to hire Irish's Denbrock as OC
»
Deebo Samuel logs 14-190-1 line in defeat
»
Ricky Seals-Jones set to enter 2017 NFL Draft
»
Bentley throws for 390, trio of TD in defeat
»
Quinton Flowers accounts for five total TD
»
Jeremy Sprinkle suspended for Belk Bowl
»
Josh Reynolds fantastic in loss to Wildcats
»
Joe Williams rushes for 222 yards in victory
»
Group of 5 kicking around own Playoff
»
PFW: Brian Kelly wants out at Notre Dame
