Jerod Evans | Quarterback Team: Virginia Tech Hokies Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 225

Virginia Tech junior QB Jerod Evans completed 21-of-33 passes for 243 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while rushing for 87 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 35-24 win over Arkansas in the Belk Bowl. Virginia Tech trailed 24-0 when they hit the locker room at the half. Whatever HC Justin Fuente said proved beautifully effective, as the Hokies would come roaring back from that hefty deficit. Evans got the comeback started via a four-yard touchdown run with just over one minute gone off the second-half clock, then followed that up with a three-yard touchdown pass to Sam Rogers and a five-yard scoring toss to Chris Cunningham before the close of the third quarter. That Cunningham touchdown drew Virginia Tech to within 24-21. They would take the lead (and subsequently maintain it) on a short Travon McMillan touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Evans finishes the campaign having accounted for a stellar 41 total touchdowns over the course of 14 games played.

Virginia Tech junior QB Jerod Evans completed 21-of-35 passes for 264 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while rushing for 46 yards and two additional scores in Saturday's 42-35 loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. To Virginia Tech's credit (and to Clemson's demerit), the Hokies refused to quit on Saturday. After the Tigers took a 35-14 lead near the end of the third quarter, Virginia Tech would make multiple charges and draw within seven points on several occasions. They just couldn't pull closer than that. In 13 games this season, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Evans has accounted for 37 total touchdowns (27 passing, 10 rushing).

Virginia Tech junior QB Jerod Evans completed 16-of-27 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for an additional score in Saturday's 52-10 romp over Virginia. Evans picked up a modest 38 yards rushing in the blowout victory. He passed for one touchdown and rushed for another in the second quarter before wrapping up his touchdown tally with a 42-yard scoring pass to Bucky Hodges early in the third quarter. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Evans has been methodically consistent this season, accounting for at least three touchdowns in seven of 12 games. He will have a chance to try to topple Clemson in next weekend's ACC Championship.