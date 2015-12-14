Welcome,
date 2015-12-14
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Joseph suffers hand contusion on hit-by-pitch
Brantley (shoulder) ready for minors games
Carrasco getting checked out after bad start
Tom Murphy out 4-6 wks with forearm fracture
Donaldson (calf) to hit in minor league game
Salvador Perez (knee) set for follow-up MRI
Desmond (hand) expected back in late April?
Price (elbow) expected to begin year on DL
Nieuwenhuis plates six runs in rout over M's
Broxton homers, drives in three runs vs. SEA
Iwakuma knocked around for seven runs by MIL
Maeda strikes out seven batters vs. Angels
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Dexter Lawrence | Defensive Lineman
Team:
Clemson Tigers
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 330
Latest News
Recent News
An NFL coach speaking with FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman predicted that Clemson junior DT Dexter Lawrence will be the No. 1 pick in next spring's NFL Draft.
"Mark it down now: The No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 draft is gonna be Dexter Lawrence," he said. "There is nothing like him in this draft in terms of size and quickness. He’s ridiculous." The 6-foot-5, 340-pound defensive tackle has dominated since the moment he stepped onto campus. He's expected to declare for the NFL Draft following his true junior season.
Mar 14 - 2:31 PM
Source:
Fox Sports
Wake Forest High DL Dexter Lawrence has committed to Clemson.
The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Lawrence is rated by Rivals as the No. 2 overall prospect in the country. Clemson HC Dabo Swinney was predictably thrilled, comparing the commitment to an early Christmas. Lawrence chose the Tigers over the likes of Alabama, Florida and Ohio State (among others). In his senior season at Wake Forest High, he recorded 91 tackles (21 for loss) with 13 sacks. HC Reggie Lucas gave a mini-scouting report of his stud senior, noting that "[Lawrence]’s a big kid who can run and who is quick and aggressive. He plays within our scheme. He made the other players around him better. What’s going to be a surprise is when you see that kid move. And he’s equally good against the run and the pass."
Mon, Dec 14, 2015 05:56:00 PM
Source:
The State
Coach predicts Lawrence is future No. 1 pick
Mar 14 - 2:31 PM
Five-star DL Lawrence commits to Clemson
Mon, Dec 14, 2015 05:56:00 PM
More Dexter Lawrence Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Clemson Tigers Tickets
