Dexter Lawrence | Defensive Lineman

An NFL coach speaking with FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman predicted that Clemson junior DT Dexter Lawrence will be the No. 1 pick in next spring's NFL Draft.

"Mark it down now: The No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 draft is gonna be Dexter Lawrence," he said. "There is nothing like him in this draft in terms of size and quickness. He’s ridiculous." The 6-foot-5, 340-pound defensive tackle has dominated since the moment he stepped onto campus. He's expected to declare for the NFL Draft following his true junior season.