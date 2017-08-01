Ryan Graham | Quarterback Team: Northern Illinois Huskies Age / DOB: (21) / 1/9/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 214

Latest News Recent News

Northern Illinois redshirt junior QB Ryan Graham is expected to miss the next 2-4 weeks with a sprained right elbow. Graham sprained his elbow in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to Boston College. He completed 15-of-38 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while leading the team with 98 yards rushing in that defeat. With Graham out for at least the next two weeks, the Huskies will turn to Daniel Santacaterina, who had been in competition with Graham for starting work during August camp. Northern Illinois plays Eastern Illinois on Saturday. Source: Chicago Tribune

Northern Illinois redshirt junior QB Ryan Graham completed 15-of-38 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Friday's 23-20 loss to Boston College. Never a good sign when you throw the ball 38 times and rack up only 190 yards through the air. Graham was inefficient -- at best -- as a passer but did put his best foot forward as a rusher, leading the team with 98 yards on the ground. The Huskies looked listless on offense on the whole, accumulating just 367 yards as a team. NIU will be off on bye next weekend before they travel to Lincoln for a date with the Cornhuskers.

Northern Illinois HC Rod Carey said that he knows who will start at quarterback against Boston College on Saturday, but would not divulge the name. Oh the joy of opening week, which always comes with its fair share of coaches trying to be all secretive. Said Carey, "I know what I'm doing, I'm just not saying. It's the first week, it's the first time before I put anything on film I can use to my advantage." One of redshirt junior Ryan Graham -- who has the experience edge -- and sophomore Daniel Santacaterina will be taking the opening snaps against the Eagles on Saturday. Mirroring Carey, Boston College HC Steve Addazio also knows who he will start at quarterback, but is likewise not telling. Source: Daily Chronicle