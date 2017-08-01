Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Ryan Graham | Quarterback
Team:
Northern Illinois Huskies
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 1/9/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 214
Latest News
Recent News
Northern Illinois redshirt junior QB Ryan Graham is expected to miss the next 2-4 weeks with a sprained right elbow.
Graham sprained his elbow in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to Boston College. He completed 15-of-38 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while leading the team with 98 yards rushing in that defeat. With Graham out for at least the next two weeks, the Huskies will turn to Daniel Santacaterina, who had been in competition with Graham for starting work during August camp. Northern Illinois plays Eastern Illinois on Saturday.
Sep 8 - 6:39 PM
Source:
Chicago Tribune
Northern Illinois redshirt junior QB Ryan Graham completed 15-of-38 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Friday's 23-20 loss to Boston College.
Never a good sign when you throw the ball 38 times and rack up only 190 yards through the air. Graham was inefficient -- at best -- as a passer but did put his best foot forward as a rusher, leading the team with 98 yards on the ground. The Huskies looked listless on offense on the whole, accumulating just 367 yards as a team. NIU will be off on bye next weekend before they travel to Lincoln for a date with the Cornhuskers.
Sep 2 - 1:07 AM
Northern Illinois HC Rod Carey said that he knows who will start at quarterback against Boston College on Saturday, but would not divulge the name.
Oh the joy of opening week, which always comes with its fair share of coaches trying to be all secretive. Said Carey, "I know what I'm doing, I'm just not saying. It's the first week, it's the first time before I put anything on film I can use to my advantage." One of redshirt junior Ryan Graham -- who has the experience edge -- and sophomore Daniel Santacaterina will be taking the opening snaps against the Eagles on Saturday. Mirroring Carey, Boston College HC Steve Addazio also knows who he will start at quarterback, but is likewise not telling.
Aug 29 - 9:57 PM
Source:
Daily Chronicle
Northern Illinois HC Rod Carey said the three-way quarterback competition is unchanged since spring practices.
In other words, redshirt junior QB Ryan Graham, sophomore Daniel Santacaterina and redshirt freshman Marcus Childers are all still competing for the gig. "They're all splitting reps about equal," Carey said. "After Day 1, I think that held true. We'll get in there and watch the film, but coming off the field right now I think all three did pretty good for Day 1." Of the three, Graham played the most last fall and is the frontrunner to emerge with the job.
Aug 2 - 2:57 PM
Source:
Daily Chronicle
NIU QB Graham (elbow) to miss 2-4 weeks
Sep 8 - 6:39 PM
Ryan Graham tosses pair of scores in loss
Sep 2 - 1:07 AM
NIU taking cloak-and-dagger approach to QB
Aug 29 - 9:57 PM
NIU's 3-man QB derby continues into summer
Aug 2 - 2:57 PM
More Ryan Graham Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Fournette
LSU
(848)
2
L. Jackson
LOU
(699)
3
D. Law
UAB
(685)
4
D. Francois
FSU
(590)
5
N. Starkel
TAM
(560)
6
J. Rosen
UCL
(554)
7
K. Hunt
TOL
(531)
8
D. Cook
FSU
(504)
9
A. Callaway
UF
(476)
10
W. Grier
WVU
(441)
