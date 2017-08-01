Player Page

Ryan Graham | Quarterback

Team: Northern Illinois Huskies
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/9/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 214

Latest News

Recent News

Northern Illinois redshirt junior QB Ryan Graham is expected to miss the next 2-4 weeks with a sprained right elbow.
Graham sprained his elbow in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to Boston College. He completed 15-of-38 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while leading the team with 98 yards rushing in that defeat. With Graham out for at least the next two weeks, the Huskies will turn to Daniel Santacaterina, who had been in competition with Graham for starting work during August camp. Northern Illinois plays Eastern Illinois on Saturday. Sep 8 - 6:39 PM
Source: Chicago Tribune
More Ryan Graham Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 