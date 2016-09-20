Player Page

DeMarcus Walker | Defensive End

Team: Florida State Seminoles
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/30/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 281

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline writes that "the overwhelming belief" is that Florida State DE DeMarcus Walker "will leave [the NFL Scouting Combine in] Indianapolis with depressed draft stock."
Pauline doesn't disagree with this "overwhelming belief," either, noting that "[i]t’s a combination of a lack of size, poor speed and a question as to where he’ll line up on Sundays." The 6-foot-3, 281-pounder is coming off his best statistical season with the Seminoles, having registered 67 tackles (19.5 for loss), 16 sacks and a trio of forced fumbles over the course of 13 games played. Pauline does not see Walker being drafted until the fifth round or thereabouts this spring. Feb 16 - 5:33 PM
Source: Draft Analyst
