DeMarcus Walker | Defensive End Team: Florida State Seminoles Age / DOB: (22) / 9/30/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 281

Latest News Recent News

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline writes that "the overwhelming belief" is that Florida State DE DeMarcus Walker "will leave [the NFL Scouting Combine in] Indianapolis with depressed draft stock." Pauline doesn't disagree with this "overwhelming belief," either, noting that "[i]t’s a combination of a lack of size, poor speed and a question as to where he’ll line up on Sundays." The 6-foot-3, 281-pounder is coming off his best statistical season with the Seminoles, having registered 67 tackles (19.5 for loss), 16 sacks and a trio of forced fumbles over the course of 13 games played. Pauline does not see Walker being drafted until the fifth round or thereabouts this spring. Source: Draft Analyst

FSU junior DE Demarcus Walker is a "a legitimate top-50 prospect," according to NFL.com's Chad Reuter. Walker had seven tackles against Louisville and was just about the only bright spot for the Seminoles on an otherwise dreary day. "At 6-3, 281 pounds, Walker plays under the pads of most offensive tackles on the edge, and has the agility to play to his containment responsibilities," Reuter wrote. "In passing situations, Walker's combination of strength and quickness was often too much for Louisville's guards. He was way too much for Ole Miss to handle a couple of weeks ago, when he recorded 4.5 sacks." Source: NFL.com

FSU junior DE Demarcus Walker credited a yoga class with helping him to accrue 10.5 sacks last season. Walker entered the 2015 season with just two sacks to his name, but he burst forth with a monster campaign that included 10.5 sacks and 15.5 TFL. Seminoles DE coach Brad Lawing had something to do with that in his first year on staff, but the 6-foot-3, 281-pounder noted that a yoga class helped him prepare for Game Day. "For a defensive end, flexibility is key, and yoga is the best thing for that," Walker said. "Freshman and sophomore years I was stiff, and last year I got away from that stiffness." ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. believes that if he can take another (now more flexible) step forward, he has the potential to crack the first round of the 2017 draft. Source: ESPN.com