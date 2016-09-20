Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
DeMarcus Walker | Defensive End
Team:
Florida State Seminoles
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 9/30/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 281
Latest News
Recent News
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline writes that "the overwhelming belief" is that Florida State DE DeMarcus Walker "will leave [the NFL Scouting Combine in] Indianapolis with depressed draft stock."
Pauline doesn't disagree with this "overwhelming belief," either, noting that "[i]t’s a combination of a lack of size, poor speed and a question as to where he’ll line up on Sundays." The 6-foot-3, 281-pounder is coming off his best statistical season with the Seminoles, having registered 67 tackles (19.5 for loss), 16 sacks and a trio of forced fumbles over the course of 13 games played. Pauline does not see Walker being drafted until the fifth round or thereabouts this spring.
Feb 16 - 5:33 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
FSU junior DE Demarcus Walker is a "a legitimate top-50 prospect," according to NFL.com's Chad Reuter.
Walker had seven tackles against Louisville and was just about the only bright spot for the Seminoles on an otherwise dreary day. "At 6-3, 281 pounds, Walker plays under the pads of most offensive tackles on the edge, and has the agility to play to his containment responsibilities," Reuter wrote. "In passing situations, Walker's combination of strength and quickness was often too much for Louisville's guards. He was way too much for Ole Miss to handle a couple of weeks ago, when he recorded 4.5 sacks."
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 05:47:00 PM
Source:
NFL.com
FSU junior DE Demarcus Walker credited a yoga class with helping him to accrue 10.5 sacks last season.
Walker entered the 2015 season with just two sacks to his name, but he burst forth with a monster campaign that included 10.5 sacks and 15.5 TFL. Seminoles DE coach Brad Lawing had something to do with that in his first year on staff, but the 6-foot-3, 281-pounder noted that a yoga class helped him prepare for Game Day. "For a defensive end, flexibility is key, and yoga is the best thing for that," Walker said. "Freshman and sophomore years I was stiff, and last year I got away from that stiffness." ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. believes that if he can take another (now more flexible) step forward, he has the potential to crack the first round of the 2017 draft.
Tue, Aug 2, 2016 02:57:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks FSU junior DE Demarcus Walker No. 19 on his Big Board.
"At 6-foot-3 and 273 pounds, Walker has the frame you look for on the edge in a 4-3 base," Kiper wrote. "He broke out as a pass-rusher last year, with 10.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. Another leap this season could lock him into the first-round mix." Walker asked for a Draft evaluation after the 2015 season and was reportedly told to stay in school. He'll need the aforementioned leap to get into Rd. 1.
Fri, May 20, 2016 07:27:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Pauline: Walker could take hit at Combine
Feb 16 - 5:33 PM
FSU DE Walker makes a case to go in top-50
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 05:47:00 PM
Walker improved sack totals with yoga
Tue, Aug 2, 2016 02:57:00 PM
Gains could get FSU DE Walker into Round 1
Fri, May 20, 2016 07:27:00 PM
More DeMarcus Walker Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Florida State Seminoles Tickets
Headlines
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Nick Saban finds himself (once again) in need of a new offensive coordinator after Steve Sarkisian's flight to the Falcons.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
»
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
»
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
»
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
»
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
»
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
»
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
»
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Pauline: Walker could take hit at Combine
»
Batter up: Yanks, Sox want Army-Navy game
»
Liberty to transition from FCS to FBS
»
NCAA approves Tice's medical hardship waiver
»
Report: Alabama to hire Pats' Daboll as OC
»
Report: Fields's shoulder woes labrum-related
»
Louisville hosts ex-Vols RB Hurd for a visit
»
Key Sr. says his son is healthy and 'fine'
»
Report: Jackson receiving treatment on ankle
»
Kamara unlikely to be in Waldman's top 10 RBs
»
Cosell: Mahomes lacks any refinement at QB
»
Could RB Joe Williams hit the 4.3s or 4.2s?
