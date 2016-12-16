Tom Allen | Center Team: Indiana Hoosiers

FIU and Indiana canceled their game scheduled for Saturday due to the aftermath Hurricane Irma. The schools cited logistical hurdles. FIU's players are actually still in Birmingham, Alabama, where they fled nearly a week ago to get away from Irma. FIU has canceled classes. Indiana is trying to schedule a new opponent to play at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 7, currently slated to be the team's bye week. Source: ESPN

Indiana announced that it did not receive game-plan information from former Wake Forest announcer Tommy Elrod. While Indiana had not yet been implicated in the ongoing Elrod scandal, they made sure to dot their i's and cross their t's, here. The Hoosiers played Wake Forest in both 2015 and 2016. After interviewing every member of the current coaching staff and reaching out to former members of the coaching staff (on that front, all but one agreed to an interview), the university declared itself to be free from any sort of nefarious influence by Elrod. Source: ESPN.com

Indiana promoted DC Tom Allen to head coach in the wake of Kevin Wilson's firing. Of note here, Allen is not being named the interim head coach, here. He is being named the actual head coach, on the day of Wilson's firing. Just bizarre all the way around. In a statement, AD Fred Glass said, "I quickly concluded that person was in our midst in Tom Allen. He is a leader of men. He is demanding without being demeaning." Allen was just hired as defensive coordinator away from USF last January, so it isn't like he has been a mainstay on the Indiana staff. Allen will have his first chance to show off his fresh head-coaching chops when the 6-6 Hoosiers play in their yet-to-be-determined bowl game. Source: Indianapolis Star