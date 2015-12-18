DeMontie Cross | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Power Rankings: Week 24
Sep 12
Daily Dose: Amazing Abreu
Sep 12
Hot Hitter Rundown
Sep 11
MLB Live Chat
Sep 11
Daily Dose: Judge Slugs 40th
Sep 11
Most Improved Prospects: 2017
Sep 11
The Lone Base Thief
Sep 10
Daily Dose: Going Cycling
Sep 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Souza (knee) back in Rays' lineup Tuesday
Rangers call up top prospect Willie Calhoun
Pence puts Giants ahead as Dodgers lose again
Frazier cranks 24th homer Monday vs. Rays
Carrasco cruises as Indians win 19th straight
Teoscar Hernandez stays hot, Jays beat O's
Jose Ramirez was removed as a precaution
Meyer out until 2019 after shoulder surgery
Heaney diagnosed with shoulder impingement
Greg Bird scratched with lower back tightness
Jarrod Dyson to have sports hernia surgery
Michael Fulmer to undergo elbow surgery
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Replacing Injured RBs
Sep 12
Week 1 NFC Targets/Touches
Sep 12
Getting Defensive Week 2
Sep 12
Waiver Wire: Week 2
Sep 12
Dose: Bradford Balls Out
Sep 12
Dynasty First Down Week 1
Sep 11
Matchups: MNF
Sep 11
Allen Robinson's Season-Ender
Sep 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Matt Jones winds up on Colts' practice squad
Eagles send K Sturgis to I.R., sign Elliott
With DJ out, Cards bring back Chris Johnson
David Johnson to have surgery, out 2-3 months
Hue Jackson: DeShone Kizer 'gives us hope'
Rivera hints team may limit McCaffrey's snaps
Colts 'considering' starting Brissett Week 2
Trevor Siemian posts three total TDs in win
Bennie Fowler scores two TDs in win vs. LAC
Melvin Gordon gets 23 touches, scores TD
Keenan Allen scores TD in return to action
Philip Rivers throws three TDs in loss to DEN
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Sept. 8 Mock Draft Podcast
Sep 8
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Tony Allen signing with the Pelicans
SVG: Reggie Jackson will be ready for camp
Wolves optimistic about retaining Muhammad?
Clifford confirms Dwight Howard will start
MCW (knee) questionable for start of season
Thomas dealing w/ 'more than just a tear'
Blazers add Archie Goodwin for training camp
Kristaps Porzingis drops 28 points vs. Turkey
Bucks sign James Young to training camp deal
Reggie Jackson (knee) still not fully cleared
Green says Tony Parker is ahead of schedule
Knicks 'not close' to trading Carmelo Anthony
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Red Wings Preview
Sep 11
Podcast: Dallas Stars Preview
Sep 10
Podcast: Blue Jackets Preview
Sep 9
Podcast: Avalanche Preview
Sep 8
Podcast: Blackhawks Preview
Sep 7
Overvalued ADP
Sep 7
Carolina Hurricanes Preview
Sep 6
Pod: Calgary Flames Preview
Sep 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Erik Karlsson (foot) won't rush himself back
Devils ink Damon Severson to 6-year contract
GM expects Matt Duchene to show up for camp
Edmonton Oilers sign Chris Kelly to PTO
Kris Letang is fully healthy for camp
Vancouver locks up Bo Horvat to six-year deal
Nick Bonino might be available for opener
Preds will be without Ryan Ellis for months
George Parros named director of Player Safety
Flames sign Sam Bennett to two-year extension
P. A. Parenteau will attend Wings' camp
Erik Karlsson (foot) hasn't started skating
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Richmond Raceway
Sep 10
Update: Richmond (Fall)
Sep 9
DFS: Richmond (Summer)
Sep 7
Chasing Richmond (Fall)
Sep 6
Caps After Darlington (Summer)
Sep 5
Wrapup: Darlington, CTMP
Sep 4
Update: Darlington
Sep 2
DFS: Darlington (Summer)
Aug 31
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Christian Eckes: DNF at Salem Speedway
Will Kimmel: Salem Speedway ARS race results
Andrew Ranger: Lucas Oil 250 results
Bo LeMastus: Salem Speedway ARS race results
Tom Hessert: DNF at Salem Speedway
J.F. Dumoulin: Lucas Oil 250 results
Chase Purdy: Salem Speedway ARS race results
Adam Martin: Lucas Oil 250 results
Cope parts ways with Premium Motorsports
Sadler retains NXS lead after 5th at Richmond
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Allgaier: 8th at Richmond, 3rd in standings
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
KLM Open Preview
Sep 11
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
Expert Picks: European Masters
Sep 5
Omega European Masters Preview
Sep 4
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
Dustin Johnson wins The NT
Aug 28
D+D REAL Czech Masters Preview
Aug 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dustin Johnson prepped for BMW title defense
Fitzpatrick wins the Omega European Masters
Hend 2 clear at weather-hit European Masters
Hend takes one-shot halfway Euro Masters lead
Jaidee claims clubhouse lead in Euro Masters
Hend shines again at Crans; in 3-way R1 tie
Hatton finds his mojo; ties R1 lead at Crans
Jiménez rolls back the years; R1 64 in Crans
Stricker chooses Mickelson and Hoffman for PC
Fleetwood looks to climb again in mountains
Noren set for Omega European Masters defense
Spieth settles for second straight runner-up
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Missouri cans defensive coordinator Cross
FIU-Indiana cancel game due to Irma aftermath
Watson ruled out for remainder of season
Wilkins could be top draft prospect in nation
Haynes returns after prostate cancer surgery
Falk will start on Saturday against Beavers
Rhoda named full-time starter for Gophers
ECU QB Sirk is in the concussion protocol
GT-UCF canceled due to Irma aftermath
Nevada turns QB job over to Kaymen Cureton
Rutgers OC Kill hospitalized after seizure
Key (shoulder) cleared to return vs Miss. St.
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL Draft Recap Week 4
Sep 11
Team News - Week 4
Sep 9
Late Fitness Check GW4
Sep 8
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 4
Sep 7
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW4
Sep 7
Sean's Super Subs - Week 4
Sep 6
AM's Perfect XI - Week 4
Sep 6
The Bargain Hunter - Week 4
Sep 5
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Terriers no longer unbeaten after trip to WHU
Hammers grab first points in home victory
Pascal Gross says he's not a goalscorer
Herrera content with current sub role
Felliani set for a late fitness test
Injury could delay Danny Drinkwater debut
David de Gea to start in Champions League
Howe concerned by Cherries sub-par displays
Fraser to undergo further treatment on ankle
Crystal Palace sacks de Boer, wait on Hodgson
Magpies win thanks to Lascelles header
Sanches debuts but Swansea attack stifled
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
DeMontie Cross | Center
Team:
Missouri Tigers
Latest News
Recent News
Missouri fired defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross.
Cross' charges were off to another rough start. In the opener, the Tigers allowed 43 points to the FCS' Missouri State. In Week 2, ostensibly with Cross coaching for his job, the Tigers got pounded 31-13 by South Carolina. Missouri has allowed the 17th-most points in the FBS despite facing a sub-division foe and an offense-averse SEC rival to kick off the new season. Missouri coach Barry Odom hasn't announced a replacement, but it's possible he'll take over the reigns in the interim until a permanent replacement can be identified.
Sep 12 - 2:18 PM
Source:
ESPN
TCU co-defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross has been named the Missouri DC.
Under Cross' (co)watch this past season, TCU ranked third in the Big 12 in terms of scoring defense. That, despite a seemingly endless barrage of injuries. In a released statement, Mizzou HC Barry Odom said, "I expect DeMontie to bring some great ideas and concepts defensively to us that will build on what we’ve been able to do this past year. Obviously he has great enthusiasm, excitement and passion for Mizzou, and we’re proud to have him back here." The "back here" is a reference to the fact that Cross played safety at the school from 1994-1996. Odom and Cross were actually teammates in 1996, during Odom's true freshman season.
Fri, Dec 18, 2015 10:27:00 PM
Source:
SEC Country
Missouri cans defensive coordinator Cross
Sep 12 - 2:18 PM
Mizzou tabs TCU co-DC Cross to fill staff
Fri, Dec 18, 2015 10:27:00 PM
More DeMontie Cross Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Jackson
LOU
(720)
2
B. Mayfield
OK
(706)
3
D. Law
UAB
(619)
4
C. Sutton
SMU
(555)
5
L. Fournette
LSU
(550)
6
A. Key
LSU
(487)
7
K. Hunt
TOL
(459)
8
B. Rypien
BSU
(459)
9
J. Rosen
UCL
(455)
10
S. Darnold
USC
(451)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Missouri Tigers Tickets
Headlines
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Louisville QB Lamar Jackson has his work cut out for him against Clemson's ferocious defense as we examine potential booms and busts for Week 3.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
»
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
»
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
»
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Missouri cans defensive coordinator Cross
»
FIU-Indiana cancel game due to Irma aftermath
»
Watson ruled out for remainder of season
»
Wilkins could be top draft prospect in nation
»
Haynes returns after prostate cancer surgery
»
Falk will start on Saturday against Beavers
»
Rhoda named full-time starter for Gophers
»
ECU QB Sirk is in the concussion protocol
»
GT-UCF canceled due to Irma aftermath
»
Nevada turns QB job over to Kaymen Cureton
»
Rutgers OC Kill hospitalized after seizure
»
Key (shoulder) cleared to return vs Miss. St.
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved