DeMontie Cross | Center

Team: Missouri Tigers

Missouri fired defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross.
Cross' charges were off to another rough start. In the opener, the Tigers allowed 43 points to the FCS' Missouri State. In Week 2, ostensibly with Cross coaching for his job, the Tigers got pounded 31-13 by South Carolina. Missouri has allowed the 17th-most points in the FBS despite facing a sub-division foe and an offense-averse SEC rival to kick off the new season. Missouri coach Barry Odom hasn't announced a replacement, but it's possible he'll take over the reigns in the interim until a permanent replacement can be identified. Sep 12 - 2:18 PM
Source: ESPN
