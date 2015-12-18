DeMontie Cross | Center

Cross' charges were off to another rough start. In the opener, the Tigers allowed 43 points to the FCS' Missouri State. In Week 2, ostensibly with Cross coaching for his job, the Tigers got pounded 31-13 by South Carolina. Missouri has allowed the 17th-most points in the FBS despite facing a sub-division foe and an offense-averse SEC rival to kick off the new season. Missouri coach Barry Odom hasn't announced a replacement, but it's possible he'll take over the reigns in the interim until a permanent replacement can be identified.

TCU co-defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross has been named the Missouri DC.

Under Cross' (co)watch this past season, TCU ranked third in the Big 12 in terms of scoring defense. That, despite a seemingly endless barrage of injuries. In a released statement, Mizzou HC Barry Odom said, "I expect DeMontie to bring some great ideas and concepts defensively to us that will build on what we’ve been able to do this past year. Obviously he has great enthusiasm, excitement and passion for Mizzou, and we’re proud to have him back here." The "back here" is a reference to the fact that Cross played safety at the school from 1994-1996. Odom and Cross were actually teammates in 1996, during Odom's true freshman season.