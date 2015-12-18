Player Page

Sunny Odogwu | Tackle

Team: UCLA Bruins
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 318

Latest News

Recent News

Miami redshirt senior T Sunny Odogwu transferred to UCLA as a graduate.
Odogwu picked the Pac-12 school over Michigan. The 6-foot-8, 325-pound offensive tackle is eligible to play for the Bruins right away in 2017 as a graduate. Jim Mora‘s crew has struggled along the line for the past few years, so Odogwu may turn out to be a valuable pick-up. Odogwu started 14 career games for the Hurricanes. Jun 9 - 2:40 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
More Sunny Odogwu Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 