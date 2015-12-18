Sunny Odogwu | Tackle Team: UCLA Bruins Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 318

Miami redshirt senior T Sunny Odogwu transferred to UCLA as a graduate. Odogwu picked the Pac-12 school over Michigan. The 6-foot-8, 325-pound offensive tackle is eligible to play for the Bruins right away in 2017 as a graduate. Jim Mora‘s crew has struggled along the line for the past few years, so Odogwu may turn out to be a valuable pick-up. Odogwu started 14 career games for the Hurricanes. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Miami redshirt senior T Sunny Odogwu will transfer as a graduate. "Sunny and I had a good conversation, and he informed me that he feels his best opportunity to get the most playing time would be at another school," said HC Mark Richt in a statement. The 6-foot-8, 318-pounder saw 13 starts over a span of three active seasons with the Hurricanes. Nine of those starts came at right tackle during the 2015 season. With Odogwu moving on, that right tackle job looks like it is Tyree St. Louis' to lose. Source: State of the U