Caleb Brantley | Defensive Tackle

Team: Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 314

Florida redshirt junior DT Caleb Brantley will declare for the NFL Draft.
Brantley logged 31 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble this year. A frequent target of double-teams in college, Brantley is a late Rd. 1 or early Rd. 2 prospect because of his blend of size and athleticism. ESPN.com's Todd McShay pegged Brantley No. 14 overall prospect and projected him to go No. 23 to the Denver Broncos. In addition to Brantley, the Gators have lost CBs Teez Tabor and Quincy Wilson, T David Sharpe and LB Alex Anzalone to the pros. The other starting linebackers all graduated. Jan 6 - 12:43 PM
Source: CBS Sports
