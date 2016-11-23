Caleb Brantley | Defensive Tackle Team: Florida Gators Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 314

Florida redshirt junior DT Caleb Brantley will declare for the NFL Draft. Brantley logged 31 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble this year. A frequent target of double-teams in college, Brantley is a late Rd. 1 or early Rd. 2 prospect because of his blend of size and athleticism. ESPN.com's Todd McShay pegged Brantley No. 14 overall prospect and projected him to go No. 23 to the Denver Broncos. In addition to Brantley, the Gators have lost CBs Teez Tabor and Quincy Wilson, T David Sharpe and LB Alex Anzalone to the pros. The other starting linebackers all graduated. Source: CBS Sports

TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline "doubt[s]" that Florida redshirt junior DT Caleb Brantley makes it out of the second round if he declares for the Draft. Brantley had five tackles, three TFL and forced a fumble against LSU on Saturday. "More importantly Brantley beat up the very talented interior offensive line of LSU. Slightly undersized, he comes off the ball with a great first step and easily moves in every direction of the field," Pauline wrote. ESPN's Mel Kiper believes Brantley "could be a bigger name in the NFL than he was in college." Source: TFY Draft Insider

Florida redshirt junior DT Caleb Brantley had three tackles for loss and a forced fumble against LSU on Saturday. The fumble occurred when LSU had a first-and-goal in the second quarter. "Brantley's issue is consistency," ESPN's Mel Kiper wrote. "At 6-foot-2, 300 pounds, he flashes the upside and talent of a top-10 pick. But he only had 3.5 tackles for loss in the previous nine games this season, and he isn't dependably disruptive. Brantley could be a bigger name in the NFL than he was in college." The analyst promised that you'll see Brantley's name on the next update of his Big Board. Source: ESPN