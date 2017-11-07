Player Page

Bryant Shirreffs | Quarterback

Team: Connecticut Huskies
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/2/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 220

UConn offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee announced that junior QB Bryant Shirreffs (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against UCF.
Far outside the spotlight, Shirreffs (6'2/210) has been something of a revelation for the Huskies this year. He failed to win the starting job out of camp but has been great since relieving David Pindell in the opener. On the year, Shirreffs is 171-of-260 for 2,287 yards, a 14/5 TD/INT rate and a 153.58 efficiency rating that ranks No. 15 in the nation. Pindell will draw the start against UCF. Shirreffs suffered his concussion last week in a home loss to South Florida. Nov 7 - 3:54 PM
Source: Hartford Courant
