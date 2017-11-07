Bryant Shirreffs | Quarterback Team: Connecticut Huskies Age / DOB: (23) / 10/2/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 220

UConn offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee announced that junior QB Bryant Shirreffs (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against UCF. Far outside the spotlight, Shirreffs (6'2/210) has been something of a revelation for the Huskies this year. He failed to win the starting job out of camp but has been great since relieving David Pindell in the opener. On the year, Shirreffs is 171-of-260 for 2,287 yards, a 14/5 TD/INT rate and a 153.58 efficiency rating that ranks No. 15 in the nation. Pindell will draw the start against UCF. Shirreffs suffered his concussion last week in a home loss to South Florida. Source: Hartford Courant

UConn junior QB Bryant Shirreffs completed 23-of-29 passes for 372 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 20-14 win over Tulsa. Shirreffs (6'2/210) has quietly broken out this season under new HC Randy Edsall and new OC Rhett Lashlee. That continued to be the case today against Tulsa's Swiss cheese defense. After completing only 58.7-percent of his passes on a 7.10 YPA average and a 7/6 TD/INT rate last year, Shirreffs is completing over 67-percent of his passes for over 9.5 YPA and a 13/4 TD/INT rate this season.

UConn junior QB Bryant Shirreffs completed 18 of 28 attempts for 105 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the school's 28-24 2in over Temple on Saturday. He added another 39 rushing yards. The route combinations near the endzone helped receivers get open, Shirreffs was able to accurately deliver the ball. This win ended a four-game losing streak for the Huskies.