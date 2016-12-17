Taylor Lamb | Quarterback

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Lone Base Thief
Sep 10
Daily Dose: Going Cycling
Sep 10
Week That Was: AZ Heat
Sep 9
Daily Dose: Sweet Sixteen
Sep 9
The Week Ahead: Speed Walker
Sep 8
Dose: Tale Of Two Claytons
Sep 8
Waiver Wired: Go Garrett
Sep 7
FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday
Sep 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Felix Hernandez (shoulder) to start Thursday
James Paxton (pectoral) to return on Friday
Pirates recall Tyler Glasnow from Triple-A
Amed Rosario (finger) returns to lineup
Tommy Pham battling vision issues again
Willson Contreras returns from disabled list
Donaldson (illness) held out of lineup again
Noah Syndergaard's (lat) sim. game scratched
Steven Souza (knee) out again on Sunday
Sale fans eight in six shutout frames vs Rays
Heaney left start due to soreness in shoulder
Jose Abreu hits for the cycle against Giants
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 1 Rankings
Sep 10
Week 1 Live Blog
Sep 10
Watch Now: Rotoworld Live
Sep 10
Silva's Week 1 Matchups
Sep 10
Injury Report: Week 1
Sep 10
Weather: Week 1 Forecasts
Sep 9
Podcast: Mr. September
Sep 9
Roundtable: Backfield Thoughts
Sep 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Eagles CB Darby carted off with ankle injury
Bears' Cunningham carted off w/ ankle injury
Woodhead carted off with hamstring injury
Allen Robinson (left knee) done for the day
Odell Beckham will test ankle in warmups
Glazer: McCaffrey will handle 12-15 touches
John Ross (knee) ruled out for Week 1
Garrett headlines Browns' Week 1 Inactives
Jeremy Kerley healthy scratch for Jets
Raiders missing 1st-rounder Conley for opener
Kyle Long, Markus Wheaton inactive vs. ATL
T.J. Yeldon among Jaguars Week 1 inactives
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Sept. 8 Mock Draft Podcast
Sep 8
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Clifford confirms Dwight Howard will start
MCW (knee) questionable for start of season
Thomas dealing w/ 'more than just a tear'
Blazers add Archie Goodwin for training camp
Kristaps Porzingis drops 28 points vs. Turkey
Bucks sign James Young to training camp deal
Reggie Jackson (knee) still not fully cleared
Green says Tony Parker is ahead of schedule
Knicks 'not close' to trading Carmelo Anthony
Hornets add Eddie Jordan as an assistant
The Bucks are waiving Spencer Hawes
Report: Shabazz Muhammad considering Lakers
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Blue Jackets Preview
Sep 9
Podcast: Avalanche Preview
Sep 8
Podcast: Blackhawks Preview
Sep 7
Overvalued ADP
Sep 7
Carolina Hurricanes Preview
Sep 6
Pod: Calgary Flames Preview
Sep 5
Pod: Buffalo Sabres Preview
Sep 4
Podcast: Boston Bruins Preview
Sep 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kris Letang is fully healthy for camp
Vancouver locks up Bo Horvat to six-year deal
Nick Bonino might be available for opener
Preds will be without Ryan Ellis for months
George Parros named director of Player Safety
Flames sign Sam Bennett to two-year extension
P. A. Parenteau will attend Wings' camp
Erik Karlsson (foot) hasn't started skating
Report: Jets give head coach, GM extensions
Hurricanes will name team captain after camp
Coyotes, Duclair agree to 1-yr, $1.2M deal
CBJ sign Alexander Wennberg to six-year deal
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Richmond (Fall)
Sep 9
DFS: Richmond (Summer)
Sep 7
Chasing Richmond (Fall)
Sep 6
Caps After Darlington (Summer)
Sep 5
Wrapup: Darlington, CTMP
Sep 4
Update: Darlington
Sep 2
DFS: Darlington (Summer)
Aug 31
Final 2017 Off-Week Stats
Aug 30
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Matt Tifft: VA529 College Savings 250 results
Joey McColm: DNF at Autodrome St. Eustache
Simon Dion-Viens: Lucas Oil 250 results
Blake Koch: VA529 College Savings 250 results
Chase Elliott finishes 10th at Richmond
Kyle Busch gets 6th straight top-10
Jimmie Johnson gets 1st top-10 in 7 races
Daniel Suarez 7th in Federated Auto Parts 400
Erik Jones barely misses Richmond top-five
Hamlin survives contact for top-5 at RIR
Ryan Reed: VA529 College Savings 250 results
Labbe claims fifth 2017 Pinty's Series win
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
Expert Picks: European Masters
Sep 5
Omega European Masters Preview
Sep 4
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
Dustin Johnson wins The NT
Aug 28
D+D REAL Czech Masters Preview
Aug 28
Expert Picks: NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 22
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Fitzpatrick wins the Omega European Masters
Hend 2 clear at weather-hit European Masters
Hend takes one-shot halfway Euro Masters lead
Jaidee claims clubhouse lead in Euro Masters
Hend shines again at Crans; in 3-way R1 tie
Hatton finds his mojo; ties R1 lead at Crans
Jiménez rolls back the years; R1 64 in Crans
Stricker chooses Mickelson and Hoffman for PC
Fleetwood looks to climb again in mountains
Noren set for Omega European Masters defense
Spieth settles for second straight runner-up
Thomas rises from the pack to win Dell Tech
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Lamb tosses career-best five touchdowns
Rypien (undisclosed) up in air for Thursday
Penny on the money with 300 total yards
Nick Fitzgerald accounts for five touchdowns
Darnold throws for four scores in route
Jake Fromm posts quiet numbers in first start
Mayfield hits trio of scores in upset of OSU
Sutton destroys North Texas D for four scores
Lexington Thomas romps over Idaho in win
Tyre Brady goes supernova with 11-248-1
Andrews scores three times in Bruins victory
Rosen throws five scores in easy victory
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 4
Sep 9
Late Fitness Check GW4
Sep 8
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 4
Sep 7
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW4
Sep 7
Sean's Super Subs - Week 4
Sep 6
AM's Perfect XI - Week 4
Sep 6
The Bargain Hunter - Week 4
Sep 5
Xfer Deadline Wrap-up
Sep 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Palace still cannot score, lose to Burnley
Choupo-Moting dents United's 100% record
City hoping Ederson will make a swift return
Kane breaks goal drought in rout of Everton
Everton crushed by Kane's resurgence
Grossly competent Brighton beat WBA
Kante nets the winner against former club
Lively Vardy not enough to beat Chelsea
Daryl Janmaat returns with a goal
No Van Dijk again as Saints fall to Hornets
Welbeck brace leads Arsenal against Cherries
Gabriel Jesus, Sane shine for Man City in win
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Taylor Lamb | Quarterback
Team:
Appalachian State Mountaineers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/12/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
Appalachian State junior QB Taylor Lamb completed 12-of-15 passes for 327 yards and five touchdowns in Saturday's 54-7 win over Savannah State.
This was Lamb's best overall showing of his collegiate career. The five touchdown passes were the most he has thrown in a game, while his 327 yards passing now stand as his second-best effort through the air (he threw for 397 yards against Liberty back in 2014). Last season, he posted more than 200 yards passing in just five games -- none of which went for 300 yards.
Sep 10 - 1:47 PM
Appalachian State junior QB Taylor Lamb completed 14-of-32 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 126 yards and an additional score in Saturday's 31-28 win over Toledo in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl.
Lamb wasn't lighting the sky aflame on Saturday, though that doesn't come as any huge surprise. During the regular season, the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder managed more than 200 yards passing in just five of 12 games. He augmented his modest passing totals in the Camellia Bowl via a superlative performance as a runner, rushing for a career-high 126 yards on just nine carries.
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 09:17:00 PM
Appalachian State junior QB Taylor Lamb completed 22-of-30 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 45-38 win over Akron.
Lamb threw all three of his touchdown passes in the first half, with two of them coming in the second quarter. The Mountaineers held a 31-14 lead at the half and while Akron would paw at them with 24 points in the second half, Lamb and company were able to hang on for a seven-point win. This was the 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior's first 200-yard passing game of the season, as well as his first game with multiple touchdown passes. While he holds just a 5/3 TD/INT ratio through four games, it should be noted that Appalachian State played two of their first three games against Tennessee and Miami. As the competition slacks a little, he should begin to post numbers more akin to those he put up on Saturday. Last season, Lamb threw 31 touchdown passes.
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 07:08:00 PM
Appalachian State sophomore QB Taylor Lamb completed 13-of-26 passes for 124 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's 31-29 win over Ohio in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl.
Lamb staked Appalachian State to an early 7-0 lead with a flashy 21-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Then, silence. The Mountaineers would trail 24-7 entering the fourth quarter before the 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore re-revved the offense with a pair of scoring tosses to tight end Barrett Burns. While his numbers on Saturday weren't mind-melting, he finishes the 2015 campaign having thrown for 2,387 yards with a strong 31/9 TD/INT ratio. Lamb threw at least two touchdown passes in 10 of his 13 games.
Sat, Dec 19, 2015 10:27:00 PM
Lamb tosses career-best five touchdowns
Sep 10 - 1:47 PM
Lamb accounts for two scores in Camellia Bowl
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 09:17:00 PM
Taylor Lamb tosses trio of touchdown passes
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 07:08:00 PM
Lamb accounts for three touchdowns in win
Sat, Dec 19, 2015 10:27:00 PM
More Taylor Lamb Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Fournette
LSU
(714)
2
L. Jackson
LOU
(694)
3
J. Rosen
UCL
(675)
4
D. Law
UAB
(632)
5
B. Mayfield
OK
(534)
6
N. Starkel
TAM
(516)
7
K. Hunt
TOL
(509)
8
A. Callaway
UF
(455)
9
W. Grier
WVU
(442)
10
S. Buechele
TX
(440)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Appalachian State Mountaineers Tickets
Headlines
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Louisville QB Lamar Jackson has his work cut out for him against Clemson's ferocious defense as we examine potential booms and busts for Week 3.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
»
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
»
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
»
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Lamb tosses career-best five touchdowns
»
Rypien (undisclosed) up in air for Thursday
»
Penny on the money with 300 total yards
»
Nick Fitzgerald accounts for five touchdowns
»
Darnold throws for four scores in route
»
Jake Fromm posts quiet numbers in first start
»
Mayfield hits trio of scores in upset of OSU
»
Sutton destroys North Texas D for four scores
»
Lexington Thomas romps over Idaho in win
»
Tyre Brady goes supernova with 11-248-1
»
Andrews scores three times in Bruins victory
»
Rosen throws five scores in easy victory
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved