Taylor Lamb | Quarterback Team: Appalachian State Mountaineers Age / DOB: (23) / 4/12/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 200

Latest News Recent News

Appalachian State junior QB Taylor Lamb completed 12-of-15 passes for 327 yards and five touchdowns in Saturday's 54-7 win over Savannah State. This was Lamb's best overall showing of his collegiate career. The five touchdown passes were the most he has thrown in a game, while his 327 yards passing now stand as his second-best effort through the air (he threw for 397 yards against Liberty back in 2014). Last season, he posted more than 200 yards passing in just five games -- none of which went for 300 yards.

Appalachian State junior QB Taylor Lamb completed 14-of-32 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 126 yards and an additional score in Saturday's 31-28 win over Toledo in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl. Lamb wasn't lighting the sky aflame on Saturday, though that doesn't come as any huge surprise. During the regular season, the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder managed more than 200 yards passing in just five of 12 games. He augmented his modest passing totals in the Camellia Bowl via a superlative performance as a runner, rushing for a career-high 126 yards on just nine carries.

Appalachian State junior QB Taylor Lamb completed 22-of-30 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 45-38 win over Akron. Lamb threw all three of his touchdown passes in the first half, with two of them coming in the second quarter. The Mountaineers held a 31-14 lead at the half and while Akron would paw at them with 24 points in the second half, Lamb and company were able to hang on for a seven-point win. This was the 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior's first 200-yard passing game of the season, as well as his first game with multiple touchdown passes. While he holds just a 5/3 TD/INT ratio through four games, it should be noted that Appalachian State played two of their first three games against Tennessee and Miami. As the competition slacks a little, he should begin to post numbers more akin to those he put up on Saturday. Last season, Lamb threw 31 touchdown passes.