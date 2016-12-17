Player Page

Taylor Lamb | Quarterback

Team: Appalachian State Mountaineers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/12/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 200

Appalachian State junior QB Taylor Lamb completed 12-of-15 passes for 327 yards and five touchdowns in Saturday's 54-7 win over Savannah State.
This was Lamb's best overall showing of his collegiate career. The five touchdown passes were the most he has thrown in a game, while his 327 yards passing now stand as his second-best effort through the air (he threw for 397 yards against Liberty back in 2014). Last season, he posted more than 200 yards passing in just five games -- none of which went for 300 yards. Sep 10 - 1:47 PM
