Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tyson Summers | Center
Team:
Georgia Southern Eagles
Latest News
Recent News
Football Scoop's Zach Barnett reports that Georgia Southern has fired HC Tyson Summers.
The nail in Summers' coffin came when the Eagles were blown out 55-20 by a previously win-less UMass squad on Saturday. That loss dropped Georgia Southern to 0-6. Summers managed just a 5-13 record since assuming the helm in December of 2015. Per Barnett, TE coach Chad Lunsford will take over as interim head coach with Summers being shown the door.
Oct 22 - 4:11 PM
Source:
Football Scoop
Georgia Southern head coach Tyson Summers announced that he won't retain co-offensive coordinators David Dean and Rance Gillespie.
"Decisions like these are never easy," Summers said. "I have the utmost respect for both David and Rance as people and football coaches, but we did not have the production nor the scoring numbers we had hoped for. We need to get back to our roots of having one of the most explosive rushing attacks in the country. That begins with me and the hiring of a coordinator who will fit that culture." We assume he's talking about identifying a candidate steeped in the type of triple-option offense that Georgia Southern is known for.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 02:51:00 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Georgia Southern has vacated three wins from the 2013 and 2014 seasons.
The Eagles are erasing these wins off the face of the earth due to a two-year NCAA investigation which revealed that the program played an ineligible student-athlete in three separate victories -- against Savannah State and St. Francis in 2013 and Louisiana-Monroe in 2014. While it is disappointing to vacate these three victories, we get to put this chapter behind us," said Georgia Southern ADTom Kleinlein. "The student-athletes on this year's football team, and teams moving forward, are not affected by the NCAA's ruling and our goals are still in front of us."
Sun, Jul 24, 2016 12:11:00 PM
Source:
gseagles.com
The NCAA Committee on Infractions placed Georgia Southern on two years' probation.
In addition to the two-year probationary period, Georgia Southern will also be docked two scholarships for the 2016-2017 academic year. Plus, a 10 percent reduction in official visits and a 10 percent reduction in football evaluations for that academic year. According to the NCAA's report, the sanctions stem from a pair of former staff members who skirted the academic rules for several student-athletes. A former assistant compliance director provided a player with a flash drive that contained previously completed coursework, which the player then turned in as his own in one incident, while a former assistant director of student-athlete services turned in 10 extra-credit assignments for a pair of students without their knowledge in another.
Thu, Jul 7, 2016 01:49:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Report: Georgia Southern fires HC Summers
Oct 22 - 4:11 PM
Georgia Southern fires both of its co-OCs
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 02:51:00 PM
Georgia Southern vacates three wins
Sun, Jul 24, 2016 12:11:00 PM
NCAA hits Georgia Southern with sanctions
Thu, Jul 7, 2016 01:49:00 PM
More Tyson Summers Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Georgia Southern Eagles Tickets
