Tyson Summers | Center Team: Georgia Southern Eagles

Football Scoop's Zach Barnett reports that Georgia Southern has fired HC Tyson Summers. The nail in Summers' coffin came when the Eagles were blown out 55-20 by a previously win-less UMass squad on Saturday. That loss dropped Georgia Southern to 0-6. Summers managed just a 5-13 record since assuming the helm in December of 2015. Per Barnett, TE coach Chad Lunsford will take over as interim head coach with Summers being shown the door. Source: Football Scoop

Georgia Southern head coach Tyson Summers announced that he won't retain co-offensive coordinators David Dean and Rance Gillespie. "Decisions like these are never easy," Summers said. "I have the utmost respect for both David and Rance as people and football coaches, but we did not have the production nor the scoring numbers we had hoped for. We need to get back to our roots of having one of the most explosive rushing attacks in the country. That begins with me and the hiring of a coordinator who will fit that culture." We assume he's talking about identifying a candidate steeped in the type of triple-option offense that Georgia Southern is known for. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Georgia Southern has vacated three wins from the 2013 and 2014 seasons. The Eagles are erasing these wins off the face of the earth due to a two-year NCAA investigation which revealed that the program played an ineligible student-athlete in three separate victories -- against Savannah State and St. Francis in 2013 and Louisiana-Monroe in 2014. While it is disappointing to vacate these three victories, we get to put this chapter behind us," said Georgia Southern ADTom Kleinlein. "The student-athletes on this year's football team, and teams moving forward, are not affected by the NCAA's ruling and our goals are still in front of us." Source: gseagles.com