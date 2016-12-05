Player Page

Tyson Summers | Center

Team: Georgia Southern Eagles

Football Scoop's Zach Barnett reports that Georgia Southern has fired HC Tyson Summers.
The nail in Summers' coffin came when the Eagles were blown out 55-20 by a previously win-less UMass squad on Saturday. That loss dropped Georgia Southern to 0-6. Summers managed just a 5-13 record since assuming the helm in December of 2015. Per Barnett, TE coach Chad Lunsford will take over as interim head coach with Summers being shown the door. Oct 22 - 4:11 PM
