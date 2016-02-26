Don Brown | Center Team: Michigan Wolverines Age / DOB: (61) / 7/31/1955

Multiple outlets are reporting that Michigan DC Don Brown has received a five-year contract extension worth in excess of $1 million annually. Brown came over to Ann Arbor from Boston College during the offseason. He made $880,000 in his first year with the Wolverines, one which saw Michigan field a downright dominant defense. Only Alabama allowed fewer than the 14.08 points UM surrendered on average this season. "I haven't been around better [than Brown]," said HC Jim Harbaugh earlier this week, "in all phases, in terms of relationships with the staff, with the players, with his football acumen at the very highest level." Source: ESPN.com

Michigan's defense is allowing opposing offenses to convert on third-down just 12 percent of the time. Chip Brown points out teams have converted just 10 out of 82 times this season. This is just one figure to put Michigan's defensive success into perspective. It might be the best unit in football, as Michigan plays with aggression, speed and are assignment driven. Forcing offenses in to third and long situations can really help as well. Source: Chip Brown on Twitter

Michigan DC Don Brown hinted at "new wrinkles" to the Wolverines' defense this season. This will be Brown's first season as Michigan's defensive coordinator after being hired from Boston College. He inherits a solid defense that, by some measurements, finished in the top five nationally last season. "If I tell you, I have to take you out," Don Brown told the media when asked about the changes. "You'll have to wait and see." Jabrill Peppers is playing a hybrid safety, corner, linebacker role, Jourdan Lewis should stay on the outside at corner, and Michigan returns quite a bit of talent along their defensive line. Source: MLive