Player Page

Don Brown | Center

Team: Michigan Wolverines
Age / DOB:  (61) / 7/31/1955

Latest News

Recent News

Multiple outlets are reporting that Michigan DC Don Brown has received a five-year contract extension worth in excess of $1 million annually.
Brown came over to Ann Arbor from Boston College during the offseason. He made $880,000 in his first year with the Wolverines, one which saw Michigan field a downright dominant defense. Only Alabama allowed fewer than the 14.08 points UM surrendered on average this season. "I haven't been around better [than Brown]," said HC Jim Harbaugh earlier this week, "in all phases, in terms of relationships with the staff, with the players, with his football acumen at the very highest level." Dec 31 - 3:02 PM
Source: ESPN.com
More Don Brown Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 