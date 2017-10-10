Welcome,
Jamauri Bogan | Running Back
Team:
Western Michigan Broncos
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 3/15/1996
Ht / Wt:
5'7' / 174
Latest News
Recent News
Western Michigan redshirt junior RB Jamauri Bogan will miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury.
Bogan suffered the injury in last Wednesday's loss to Central Michigan. The Broncos have been absolutely snake-bitten in the running backs room this season, with LeVante Bellamy, Davon Tucker and Bogan all now ruled out for the rest of the season. It'll be the Jarvion Franklin Show for the remainder of the campaign. Matt Falcon slides up to No. 2 on the depth chart behind Franklin. The 5-foot-7, 192-pound Bogan ends the injury-shortened year with 589 yards and a trio of touchdowns over the course of nine games played.
Nov 6 - 7:29 PM
Source:
WMU Football on Twitter
Western Michigan redshirt junior RB Jamauri Bogan (undisclosed) is expected to play in Saturday's game against Akron.
Bogan (5'7/192) sustained a minor injury in Saturday's seven-overtime win against Buffalo, but there has been no setback during the practice week and he should be ready to roll against the Zips on Saturday. Bogan has rushed for 394 yards (4.9 YPC) and two touchdowns in six games this season.
Oct 13 - 9:53 PM
Source:
Battle Creek Enquirer
Western Michigan redshirt junior RB Jamauri Bogan was dealing with an undisclosed injury during Saturday's seven-overtime win over Buffalo.
Bogan did see 11 carries in the game -- he rushed for 39 yards on those totes of the rock -- but the injury concern is something to keep an eye on over the practice week as the Broncos prep for Akron. Through six games, the 5-foot-7, 192-pound redshirt junior has rushed for 394 yards and two touchdowns.
Oct 8 - 11:34 AM
Source:
mlive.com
Western Michigan redshirt junior RB Jamauri Bogan ran for 132 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown in a 49-14 route of Wagner on Saturday.
Bogan (5'7/192) struggled in his last two games, but had no issue running against a not-so-impressive Wagner defense. He could have had an even bigger day if the Broncos didn't call off the dogs -- or horses, in this case -- in the second half. His touchdown was a 3-yard burst to make it 21-0 WMU. Bogan will get a chance to build on this game when the Broncos take on Ball State next week.
Sep 23 - 11:23 PM
Broncos RB Bogan (foot) out for rest of year
Nov 6 - 7:29 PM
Jamauri Bogan (undisclosed) expected to play
Oct 13 - 9:53 PM
Jamauri Bogan dealing with injury concern
Oct 8 - 11:34 AM
Bougan goes over 130 with a score in WMU win
Sep 23 - 11:23 PM
Match-ups Mixer: Week 11
Nov 5
FSU five-star frosh Cam Akers faces his biggest test yet against Clemson as we explore Week 11's most intriguing match-ups.
