Jamauri Bogan | Running Back Team: Western Michigan Broncos Age / DOB: (21) / 3/15/1996 Ht / Wt: 5'7' / 174

Latest News Recent News

Western Michigan redshirt junior RB Jamauri Bogan will miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury. Bogan suffered the injury in last Wednesday's loss to Central Michigan. The Broncos have been absolutely snake-bitten in the running backs room this season, with LeVante Bellamy, Davon Tucker and Bogan all now ruled out for the rest of the season. It'll be the Jarvion Franklin Show for the remainder of the campaign. Matt Falcon slides up to No. 2 on the depth chart behind Franklin. The 5-foot-7, 192-pound Bogan ends the injury-shortened year with 589 yards and a trio of touchdowns over the course of nine games played. Source: WMU Football on Twitter

Western Michigan redshirt junior RB Jamauri Bogan (undisclosed) is expected to play in Saturday's game against Akron. Bogan (5'7/192) sustained a minor injury in Saturday's seven-overtime win against Buffalo, but there has been no setback during the practice week and he should be ready to roll against the Zips on Saturday. Bogan has rushed for 394 yards (4.9 YPC) and two touchdowns in six games this season. Source: Battle Creek Enquirer

Western Michigan redshirt junior RB Jamauri Bogan was dealing with an undisclosed injury during Saturday's seven-overtime win over Buffalo. Bogan did see 11 carries in the game -- he rushed for 39 yards on those totes of the rock -- but the injury concern is something to keep an eye on over the practice week as the Broncos prep for Akron. Through six games, the 5-foot-7, 192-pound redshirt junior has rushed for 394 yards and two touchdowns. Source: mlive.com