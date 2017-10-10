Player Page

Jamauri Bogan | Running Back

Team: Western Michigan Broncos
Age / DOB:  (21) / 3/15/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'7' / 174

Latest News

Recent News

Western Michigan redshirt junior RB Jamauri Bogan will miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury.
Bogan suffered the injury in last Wednesday's loss to Central Michigan. The Broncos have been absolutely snake-bitten in the running backs room this season, with LeVante Bellamy, Davon Tucker and Bogan all now ruled out for the rest of the season. It'll be the Jarvion Franklin Show for the remainder of the campaign. Matt Falcon slides up to No. 2 on the depth chart behind Franklin. The 5-foot-7, 192-pound Bogan ends the injury-shortened year with 589 yards and a trio of touchdowns over the course of nine games played. Nov 6 - 7:29 PM
Source: WMU Football on Twitter
More Jamauri Bogan Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 