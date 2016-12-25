Player Page

Richie James | Wide Receiver

Team: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Age / DOB:  (22) / 4/5/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 170

Middle Tennessee junior WR Richie James caught eight passes for 96 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 30-23 win against Syracuse.
One of the nation's best receivers, James is up to an 18-208-2 line through two games. Double-teams and coverage shading can't stop him, and with Ty Lee developing into a star on the other side, James will only be given more space to work with as the season rolls on. The Blue Raiders play at Minnesota next week. Sep 9 - 7:31 PM
