Richie James | Wide Receiver Team: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Age / DOB: (22) / 4/5/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 170

Latest News Recent News

Middle Tennessee junior WR Richie James caught eight passes for 96 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 30-23 win against Syracuse. One of the nation's best receivers, James is up to an 18-208-2 line through two games. Double-teams and coverage shading can't stop him, and with Ty Lee developing into a star on the other side, James will only be given more space to work with as the season rolls on. The Blue Raiders play at Minnesota next week.

Middle Tennessee junior WR Richie James caught 10 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 28-6 loss to Vanderbilt. This was low-key one of the most impressive performances of the weekend. Not on the part of Middle Tennessee -- they were thoroughly dominated -- but on the part of James, himself. The Blue Raiders managed just 215 total yards of offense as a team. For those ill-inclined to do the math, James accounted for almost exactly half of that output with his 112 yards. He is as match-up proof a receiver as there is in the country. A year ago, the 5-foot-9, 170-pounder posted a 105-1625-12 receiving line. He is looking for a third consecutive season of at least 1,300 yards receiving. James and company will be taking on Syracuse next weekend in a game that should see offensive fireworks galore from both squads.

Middle Tennessee sophomore WR Richie James caught eight passes for 162 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 52-35 loss to Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl. James found the end zone from 51 yards out early in the first quarter to boost the Blue Raiders to a 14-0 advantage, but Hawaii would come back to tie the contest by the close of the quarter before taking the lead on a two-yard run by QB Dru Brown with 11:43 remaining in the first half. The Warriors would not trail again. For his part, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound James has developed into one of the most statistically prolific wideouts in the country, finishing off his 2016 campaign with a sweet 105-1625-12 receiving line across 13 games played. He has topped 1,300 yards in each of his first two collegiate seasons.