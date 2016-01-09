Bob Shoop | Center

Penn State claims Shoop owes it $891,856. Shoop resigned from the Nittany Lions and left for the same job with Tennessee in January 2016. According to his PSU contract, Shoop was required pay Penn State 50 percent of his salary for the remainder of his contract -- which was set to expire on Feb. 15, 2018 -- if he left for another school without getting a head coaching post.

Tennessee announced that it has reached a preliminary agreement with Penn State DC Bob Shoop to serve in the same capacity for the Volunteers.

In a released statement, HC Butch Jones said, "Bob has established himself as one of the premier coordinators in all of college football and is very well-respected as a recruiter, football coach and person." It looked for all the world that Shoop would remain at Penn State. Auburn reportedly made a hard charge for him in mid-December, to no avail. His name fell away from rumors for a time, until this most recent round of reports. According to Tennessee spokesman Ryan Robertson, Shoop's new contract will be for three years at an average annual value of $1.15 million. For what it's worth, Auburn would have reportedly paid him $1.50 million annually (or thereabouts).