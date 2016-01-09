Player Page

Bob Shoop | Center

Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Age / DOB:  (50) / 8/18/1966

Latest News

Recent News

Penn State sued Tennessee DC Bob Shoop for breach of contract.
Penn State claims Shoop owes it $891,856. Shoop resigned from the Nittany Lions and left for the same job with Tennessee in January 2016. According to his PSU contract, Shoop was required pay Penn State 50 percent of his salary for the remainder of his contract -- which was set to expire on Feb. 15, 2018 -- if he left for another school without getting a head coaching post. Jul 5 - 6:22 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
More Bob Shoop Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 