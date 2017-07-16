Player Page

Simmie Cobbs | Wide Receiver

Team: Indiana Hoosiers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/25/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 212

Latest News

Recent News

Indiana coach Tom Allen said Friday that he hasn't made a decision on whether redshirt junior WR Simmie Cobbs will play against Ohio State.
"No decision has been made yet," Allen said. "Still looking at all of that." Cobbs was arrested on misdemeanor charges of refusal to identify, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement at a mid-July Jason Aldean concert. He was a full participant in preseason practices, but the Hoosiers as yet haven't indicated if he'll face a penalty in the form of game action missed. The 6-foot-4, 212-pounder caught 60 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in 2015, but missed all but one game last year after suffering an ankle injury in September. The Hoosiers open the season against Ohio State on Thursday. Aug 26 - 4:44 PM
Source: Indianapolis Star
More Simmie Cobbs Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 