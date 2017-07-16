Simmie Cobbs | Wide Receiver Team: Indiana Hoosiers Age / DOB: (22) / 8/25/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 212

Indiana coach Tom Allen said Friday that he hasn't made a decision on whether redshirt junior WR Simmie Cobbs will play against Ohio State. "No decision has been made yet," Allen said. "Still looking at all of that." Cobbs was arrested on misdemeanor charges of refusal to identify, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement at a mid-July Jason Aldean concert. He was a full participant in preseason practices, but the Hoosiers as yet haven't indicated if he'll face a penalty in the form of game action missed. The 6-foot-4, 212-pounder caught 60 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in 2015, but missed all but one game last year after suffering an ankle injury in September. The Hoosiers open the season against Ohio State on Thursday. Source: Indianapolis Star

Indiana redshirt junior WR Simmie Cobbs was arrested during a concert on misdemeanor charges for refusal to identify and resisting law enforcement. Cobbs reportedly would not leave the aisles during a concert and was confrontational when questioned by police and refused to take a breathalyzer test. Indiana is aware of the incident. Source: Indy Star

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline tabs Indiana senior WR Simmie Cobbs as a "large, game-controlling receiver who flashes big-play ability." The 6-foot-4, 212-pounder caught 60 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in 2015, but unfortunately Cobbs missed all but one game last year after suffering an ankle injury in September. "If he gets his game back on track and improves off his sophomore campaign, Cobbs could leave the 2017 season stamped as a second-day prospect," Pauline wrote. Source: Draft Analyst