James Butler | Running Back

Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/19/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 200

Nevada senior RB James Butler transferred to Iowa as a graduate.
A holiday shocker. Butler had initially considered a transfer after the Wolf Pack hired Jay Norvall as head coach -- he is shifting the team to an Air Raid -- but following an uneventful spring, he looked locked-in for the coming season with Nevada. The 5-foot-9, 200-pounder's addition to the Hawkeyes gives HC Kirk Ferentz one of the best running duos in the Big Ten. Butler has rushed for at least 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns each of the last two seasons and will pair with Akrum Wadley, who himself rushed for 1,081 yards (6.4 YPC) and 10 touchdowns last season. Jul 4 - 3:28 PM
Source: James Butler on Twitter
