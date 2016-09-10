James Butler | Running Back Team: Iowa Hawkeyes Age / DOB: (22) / 2/19/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 200

Latest News Recent News

Nevada senior RB James Butler transferred to Iowa as a graduate. A holiday shocker. Butler had initially considered a transfer after the Wolf Pack hired Jay Norvall as head coach -- he is shifting the team to an Air Raid -- but following an uneventful spring, he looked locked-in for the coming season with Nevada. The 5-foot-9, 200-pounder's addition to the Hawkeyes gives HC Kirk Ferentz one of the best running duos in the Big Ten. Butler has rushed for at least 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns each of the last two seasons and will pair with Akrum Wadley, who himself rushed for 1,081 yards (6.4 YPC) and 10 touchdowns last season. Source: James Butler on Twitter

Nevada OC Matt Mumme said that his hope for senior RB James Butler is that he will be able to show increased versatility in the newly-installed Air Raid offense. Butler admitted that he was weary of working in an Air Raid following Nevada's previous run-first attack under former HC Brian Polian -- he even briefly considered a transfer. After talking it through with Mumme, he opted to stay put. Said the offensive coordinator, "You need to separate yourself from everybody else and show how versatile you are out of the backfield and how you can catch in space. Everybody knows he’s a great running back and he’s going to get his yards." Butler has rushed for at least 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of the past two seasons. He also caught 37 passes last season, a number which could see a bump in 2017. Sports on Earth's Matt Brown ranks him as the No. 37 running back in college football. Source: Reno Gazette-Journal

Nevada junior RB James Butler rushed for 50 yards on 17 carries in Saturday's 39-10 loss to Notre Dame. Butler averaged a paltry 2.9 YPC in the defeat, notching a long run of only 10 yards. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound junior is coming off a 2015 season in which he slashed his way to 1,345 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. While he couldn't get things revved up on Saturday, Buffalo figures to allow him more generous running lanes next weekend.