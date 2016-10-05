Deon Cain | Wide Receiver Team: Clemson Tigers Age / DOB: (21) / 8/9/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 200

Clemson junior WR Deion Cain caught two passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in the school's 56-3 win over Kent State. Cain's top play was a 61 yard touchdown early on, completely flying by the Flashes for the score. Clemson's offense had an easy time in this one, so they didn't need to showcase Cain. The speedster could emerge as the Tigers' top target. He will need to convert big plays against Auburn and Louisville, who are Clemson's next two opponents.

Clemson WR coach Larry Scott told reporters the team's philosophy of using fresh receivers to wear down opposing corners. That might seem obvious on paper, but allow us to explain it a bit more. Most teams have their top three receivers and consistently trot them onto the field play after play. Clemson, however, will utilize backup receivers and ask them to solely run vertical routes on specific plays to fatigue the corner in man coverage. Then the team comes back with the receiver higher on the depth chart, who now faces a tired defensive back. It will be interesting to see how defenses respond. Source: Larry Williams on Twitter

With an 80.6 game grade against Louisville, Clemson sophomore WR Deon Cain was the highest-rated offensive performer on the field for either team on Saturday in Pro Football Focus' eyes. Cain was sensational. In all, he brought down four of five targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder logged 34 receptions for 582 yards and five touchdowns as a true freshman last year. Source: Pro Football Focus