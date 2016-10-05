Player Page

Deon Cain | Wide Receiver

Team: Clemson Tigers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 8/9/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 200

Clemson junior WR Deion Cain caught two passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in the school's 56-3 win over Kent State.
Cain's top play was a 61 yard touchdown early on, completely flying by the Flashes for the score. Clemson's offense had an easy time in this one, so they didn't need to showcase Cain. The speedster could emerge as the Tigers' top target. He will need to convert big plays against Auburn and Louisville, who are Clemson's next two opponents. Sep 2 - 3:12 PM
