Ole Miss hired Oregon OC Matt Lubick to serve as WR coach.

Lubick is having himself a homecoming of sorts, as he previously served as Ole Miss' WR coach from 2005 to 2006. For the past four seasons, he has been on staff with Oregon. He received a promotion from passing game coordinator/WR coach to offensive coordinator last winter. In a statement, Rebs HC Hugh Freeze said, "Having served alongside Matt in the past, I know the kind of coach, recruiter and man that he is. He will be a perfect fit for our staff."