Chip Long | Center

Multiple outlets are reporting that Notre Dame will hire Memphis OC Chip Long to serve in the same capacity.

Per FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman, Long will be receiving a three-year contract from Notre Dame. He joined Memphis last winter after spending three seasons at Arizona State and subsequently helped lead the Tigers to a magnificent offensive campaign in which they averaged almost 40 points a game. With the Irish, Long will replace Mike Denbrock, who will be joining Cincinnati to serve as offensive coordinator. The coaching carousel continues to spin.