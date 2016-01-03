Player Page

Chip Long | Center

Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Multiple outlets are reporting that Notre Dame will hire Memphis OC Chip Long to serve in the same capacity.
Per FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman, Long will be receiving a three-year contract from Notre Dame. He joined Memphis last winter after spending three seasons at Arizona State and subsequently helped lead the Tigers to a magnificent offensive campaign in which they averaged almost 40 points a game. With the Irish, Long will replace Mike Denbrock, who will be joining Cincinnati to serve as offensive coordinator. The coaching carousel continues to spin. Dec 30 - 4:08 PM
