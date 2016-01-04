Player Page

Tyre Brady | Wide Receiver

Team: Marshall Thundering Herd
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 204

Marshall redshirt junior WR Tyre Brady caught 11 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 37-20 loss to NC State.
Brady, a transfer from Miami in the winter of 2016, eclipsed the entirety of his collegiate production in this one game alone. His touchdown grab against NC State was of the long variety, as he scored from 75 yards out midway through the second quarter. The 6-foot-3, 204-pounder averaged a sweet 22.5 yards per reception in the contest. Despite this fine work, Marshall just wasn't able to keep up with NC State on the scoreboard when all was said and done. Brady will try for an encore performance when the Thundering Herd take on Kent State in Week 3. Sep 9 - 9:45 PM
