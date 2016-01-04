Tyre Brady | Wide Receiver

Brady, a transfer from Miami in the winter of 2016, eclipsed the entirety of his collegiate production in this one game alone. His touchdown grab against NC State was of the long variety, as he scored from 75 yards out midway through the second quarter. The 6-foot-3, 204-pounder averaged a sweet 22.5 yards per reception in the contest. Despite this fine work, Marshall just wasn't able to keep up with NC State on the scoreboard when all was said and done. Brady will try for an encore performance when the Thundering Herd take on Kent State in Week 3.

In a released statement, HC Mark Richt said, "I have met with Tyre and we both agreed it would be the best decision for him and his future to move on as he is looking for a better opportunity to play." The 6-foot-3, 204-pound sophomore was a three-star recruit out of high school, but his production wasn't there this season. He played in eight games (three starts) and recorded nine catches for 112 yards and a touchdown. He missed the final three games of the season due to a suspension after an unspecified violation of team rules. Unless he's heading down a level to the FCS, Brady will have to sit out the next year due to the NCAA's draconian transfer rules.