Larry Scott | Center

Tennessee promoted TE coach Larry Scott to offensive coordinator.

Scott acted as Miami's interim head coach following the team's firing of Al Golden last season. In January of 2016, Tennessee brought him on to coach up the Volunteers' tight ends. He now earns himself quite the promotion, as he will take on offensive-coordinating duties in the wake of Mike DeBord's decision to scoot on over for the OC gig at Indiana. Scott's going to have his work cut out for him in his new position, as Tennessee faces a ton of offensive turnover heading into the meat of the offseason.