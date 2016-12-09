Player Page

Daeshon Hall | Defensive End

Team: Texas A&M Aggies
Age / DOB:  (21) / 6/14/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 260

According to NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, Texas A&M DE Daeshon Hall is "being targeted within the first two rounds and might end up inside the top 40."
The media has generally pegged Myles Garrett's running mate between Rounds 3-4. Interestingly, an AFC scout foretold this scenario in a conversation with NFL Media in October. "I know (Myles) Garrett is the big-name guy but Daeshon Hall is a name that is going to get hot," he said. "I didn't think he had starting potential when he was an outside 'backer. Now that he's bigger and stronger and playing with his hand down, I think he's a different player. I see him as a second-day (Rounds 2-3) guy." Apr 27 - 3:28 PM
Source: NFL.com
