Daeshon Hall | Defensive End Team: Texas A&M Aggies Age / DOB: (21) / 6/14/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 260

According to NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, Texas A&M DE Daeshon Hall is "being targeted within the first two rounds and might end up inside the top 40." The media has generally pegged Myles Garrett's running mate between Rounds 3-4. Interestingly, an AFC scout foretold this scenario in a conversation with NFL Media in October. "I know (Myles) Garrett is the big-name guy but Daeshon Hall is a name that is going to get hot," he said. "I didn't think he had starting potential when he was an outside 'backer. Now that he's bigger and stronger and playing with his hand down, I think he's a different player. I see him as a second-day (Rounds 2-3) guy." Source: NFL.com

Texas A&M DE Daeshon Hall accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Far from a helpless sidekick to all-world pass rusher Myles Garrett, Hall finished the regular season with 44 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a team-high 12 quarterback hurries. An AFC scout told NFL Media in October that Hall is a Day 2 prospect. "I know (Myles) Garrett is the big-name guy but Daeshon Hall is a name that is going to get hot," he said. "I didn't think he had starting potential when he was an outside 'backer. Now that he's bigger and stronger and playing with his hand down, I think he's a different player. I see him as a second-day (Rounds 2-3) guy." NFL Media's Lance Zierlein has the following take: "Hall isn't as strong at the point of attack as guys like Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner were when they came out, but his ability to rush the passer has teams excited." Source: Senior Bowl

An AFC scout says Texas A&M senior DE Daeshon Hall is a Day 2 prospect. "I know (Myles) Garrett is the big-name guy but Daeshon Hall is a name that is going to get hot," he said. "I didn't think he had starting potential when he was an outside 'backer. Now that he's bigger and stronger and playing with his hand down, I think he's a different player. I see him as a second-day (Rounds 2-3) guy." NFL Media's Lance Zierlein responded thusly: "Hall isn't as strong at the point of attack as guys like Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner were when they came out, but his ability to rush the passer has teams excited. Hall has 3.5 sacks over the last 3 games and should continue to get better as he gets comfortable rushing the quarterback from his new position." Recently, ESPN's Todd McShay wrote that Hall "will be an early-round prospect in 2017." Source: NFL.com