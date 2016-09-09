Player Page

Cordrea Tankersley | Cornerback

Team: Clemson Tigers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 7/1/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 195

Latest News

Recent News

One NFC exec spoke with The MMQB's Albert Breer and said Clemson senior CB Cordrea Tankersley is a fourth round prospect.
"He’s long, good frame, will tackle, he competes. But he has stiffness. He’s just a press corner," the executive said. There's a good chance Tankersley does not fit the scheme for the team this executive works for. Those scheme wrinkles are a major contributor to grade variances among teams. Tankersley finished the season on a high note, with three interceptions in the school's final two games. Jan 6 - 10:13 AM
Source: The MMQB
More Cordrea Tankersley Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 