Cordrea Tankersley | Cornerback Team: Clemson Tigers Age / DOB: (22) / 7/1/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 195

Latest News Recent News

One NFC exec spoke with The MMQB's Albert Breer and said Clemson senior CB Cordrea Tankersley is a fourth round prospect. "He’s long, good frame, will tackle, he competes. But he has stiffness. He’s just a press corner," the executive said. There's a good chance Tankersley does not fit the scheme for the team this executive works for. Those scheme wrinkles are a major contributor to grade variances among teams. Tankersley finished the season on a high note, with three interceptions in the school's final two games. Source: The MMQB

Against Auburn on Saturday, Clemson senior CB Cordrea Tankersley was targeted twice, allowing one reception for -3 yards. On the single catch, Tankersley blew up two players to make the tackle. Sure, Clemson misses Mackensie Alexander. But some think Tankersley is or will be better. Source: Pro Football Focus

Clemson senior CB Cordrea Tankersley "needs to tweak some technique and discipline issues," writes CBS Sports' Dane Brugler, "but his size, athleticism and ballskills, especially in man coverage, have NFL scouts intrigued and excited." Tankersley finished among the conference leaders with 19 passes defended and five interceptions as offenses stayed away from Mackensie Alexander last year. Now, quarterbacks will be avoiding Tankersley. "A good-sized athlete, Tankersley has the height and length desired for the next level, using his arms well to obstruct the catch point vision and disrupt the rhythm of wide receivers," Brugler wrote. "He displays above-average ball skills on film with the ability to quickly locate and gain proper position, showing terrific judgement for the position." The analyst believes Tankersley must work on his propensity to be "undisciplined with his hands in coverage, grabbing and attracting attention from officials when panicked." If he can, the prospect "could be the first Clemson cornerback to be drafted in the top 45 picks in the last 10 years," wrote Brugler. Source: CBS Sports