Cordrea Tankersley | Cornerback

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Braves/Phillips trade not dead yet
Braves a 'stealth landing spot' for Dozier
Report: A's interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
LAD 'remain heavy favorite' for Twins' Dozier
Rangers unlikely to bring back Colby Lewis
Nationals 'also want' free agent Tyson Ross
Indians finalize Edwin Encarnacion contract
Report: Astros, Pirates in Quintana hunt
Report: A's have reached out to Mark Trumbo
Kang dropped from South Korea's WBC roster
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Wilson Ready To Run?
Jan 6
Wild Card Picks
Jan 6
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 5
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 5
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 5
Complete Playoff Ranks
Jan 5
Dose: Raiders Rolling Cook
Jan 5
Week 17 AFC Targets/Touches
Jan 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Gus Bradley atop Redskins' DC list
Steve Smith officially inks retirement papers
Report: Colts keeping Pagano, Grigson for '17
Jets source: Hackenberg will 'never make it'
Lynn draws interest from sixth team, Bolts
Payton, Saints fire five assistant coaches
Gregory loses appeal, banned at least 1 year
Jets owner hints team will move on from Revis
Raiders LT Donald Penn missing again Thursday
Corey Coleman accused of 'felonious assault'
Giants want to be physical with Ty Montgomery
Jaylon Smith expected to return for OTAs
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Korver traded, Millsap next?
Jan 6
Roundtable: Bold Predictions
Jan 5
Dose: Winslow out, hello JJ!
Jan 5
Scarcity & Abundance of Stats
Jan 4
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 4
Jan 4
Dose: Julius Randle Trip-dubs
Jan 4
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring) doubtful Fri
Kevin Love (illness) will play on Friday
Kyrie Irving (hamstring) probable for Friday
Paul Millsap scores 17 points in win vs. NOP
Pat Beverley plays, but wrist still an issue
Kyle Lowry scores 33 points in win, 19 in 4Q
Russell Westbrook's 49 points not enough
Brandon Ingram will start for Luol Deng
Myles Turner explodes for 25-15 with 5 blocks
Boban Marjanovic grabs career-high 19 boards
Nicolas Batum (right knee) will not return
Terrence Jones starts 3Q over Solomon Hill
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Capitals end Jackets' Streak
Jan 6
Fantasy Nuggets Week 13
Jan 5
Dose: King for a Day
Jan 5
Podcast: Winter Classic Recap
Jan 4
Nylander: Leafs Power Driver
Jan 4
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 4
Jackets Streak Climbs To 16
Jan 4
New Year, New Lines
Jan 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Mikael Granlund's hot streak continues
Eric Staal's three points lead Wild comeback
Jared Coreau picks up first career SO
USA beats CAN in shootout to win WJHC gold
Kyle Okposo scores 1G, 1A in OTL to 'Hawks
Patrick Kane scores OT winner against BUF
Derek Ryan scores 2 goals in win over STL
Colton Sissons scores 3 goals in win over TB
Patrice Bergeron scores 1G, 1A in loss to EDM
Patrick Maroon nets hat trick in win over BOS
Beat the streak: WSH snaps CBJ winning streak
James Neal out Thurs vs Bolts with UBI
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Julia Landauer signs with Bruncati for 2017
Fontaine plans limited 2017 truck schedule
Shane Lee joins Cunningham Mtrsports for 2017
Brown sets part-time XFINITY, Truck schedule
Harvick to pilot XFINITY Series No. 41 Ford
Erik Jones gets PR specialist David Hart
LFR retains Todd Parrott to crew for McDowell
2nd verse, same as 1st for Chase Elliott
Plan ahead: Patrick best at Atlanta, Kansas
6 top-10s, 5 accidents for Stenhouse in 2016
Plan ahead: Matt DiBenedetto best at Bristol
Richmond to crew chief for Gragson at KBM
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Walker races out to an early lead at Kapalua
Dufner dials a bogey-free 68 in R1 of SBS TOC
Late bogey spoils Berger's blemish-free bid
Jim Herman heats up early at Kapalua Resort
Patrick Reed fatigued ahead of SBS TOC
Matsuyama a 5/1 co-fave at Kapalua Resort
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
NFC exec views CB Tankersley as a 4th rounder
O.J. Howard's ability compared to Jimmy G's
Lowell Lotulelei expected to stay at Utah
Minnesota set to hire P.J. Fleck as next HC
Penn State WR Chris Godwin declares for draft
Marlon Mack bulldozes way into NFL Draft
Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon declares for 2017 Draft
Hawkeyes keep Akrum Wadley in 2017 nest
Les Miles reportedly interviews with Gophers
Report: Ryan Ramczyk undergoing hip surgery
Tyquan Lewis heading back to Buckeyes for '17
K Daniel Carlson to return to Auburn in 2017
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Everton completes first winter signing
Bolasie needs 10-12 months to recover
Mourinho: Memphis free to leave
Hull confirm Mike Phelan's replacement
Barton back in contention at Burnley
Youngster suffers a major injury setback
More bad news from the Arsenal treatment room
Middlesbrough sign striker Rudy Gestede
FA rescinds Feghouli's red card
Wilfred Ndidi set to sign with Leicester City
Middlesbrough recall defender Dael Fry
Leicester City trio heads to AFCON
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Cordrea Tankersley | Cornerback
Team:
Clemson Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 7/1/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 195
Latest News
Recent News
One NFC exec spoke with The MMQB's Albert Breer and said Clemson senior CB Cordrea Tankersley is a fourth round prospect.
"He’s long, good frame, will tackle, he competes. But he has stiffness. He’s just a press corner," the executive said. There's a good chance Tankersley does not fit the scheme for the team this executive works for. Those scheme wrinkles are a major contributor to grade variances among teams. Tankersley finished the season on a high note, with three interceptions in the school's final two games.
Jan 6 - 10:13 AM
Source:
The MMQB
Against Auburn on Saturday, Clemson senior CB Cordrea Tankersley was targeted twice, allowing one reception for -3 yards.
On the single catch, Tankersley blew up two players to make the tackle. Sure, Clemson misses Mackensie Alexander. But some think Tankersley is or will be better.
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 04:40:00 PM
Source:
Pro Football Focus
Clemson senior CB Cordrea Tankersley "needs to tweak some technique and discipline issues," writes CBS Sports' Dane Brugler, "but his size, athleticism and ballskills, especially in man coverage, have NFL scouts intrigued and excited."
Tankersley finished among the conference leaders with 19 passes defended and five interceptions as offenses stayed away from Mackensie Alexander last year. Now, quarterbacks will be avoiding Tankersley. "A good-sized athlete, Tankersley has the height and length desired for the next level, using his arms well to obstruct the catch point vision and disrupt the rhythm of wide receivers," Brugler wrote. "He displays above-average ball skills on film with the ability to quickly locate and gain proper position, showing terrific judgement for the position." The analyst believes Tankersley must work on his propensity to be "undisciplined with his hands in coverage, grabbing and attracting attention from officials when panicked." If he can, the prospect "could be the first Clemson cornerback to be drafted in the top 45 picks in the last 10 years," wrote Brugler.
Fri, Jul 29, 2016 06:26:00 PM
Source:
CBS Sports
Clemson junior CB Cordrea Tankersley "has the size the NFL will love and the on-field production is not far behind," notes Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo.
The 6-foot-1 Tankersley's +9.6 coverage grade against the Power-5 tied for sixth in the nation last year. He gave up merely 41.5 percent completions and an opposing quarterbacks passer rating of 44.4, No. 8 in the nation. Pro Football Focus ranks Tankersley as the No. 57 player in college football. CBS Sports compares Tankersley to former Clemson defensive back Byron Maxwell, with whom he's similar in size and play; a bit shorter, yes, but perhaps a bit faster too.
Fri, Jul 15, 2016 06:51:00 PM
Source:
Pro Football Focus
NFC exec views CB Tankersley as a 4th rounder
Jan 6 - 10:13 AM
CB Tankersley allows -3 yards on 2 targets
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 04:40:00 PM
Tankersley has NFL size, needs technique work
Fri, Jul 29, 2016 06:26:00 PM
CB Tankersley has NFL size and productivity
Fri, Jul 15, 2016 06:51:00 PM
More Cordrea Tankersley Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
N. Harris
AL
(1048)
2
M. Garrett
TAM
(829)
3
J. Barrett
OSU
(806)
4
D. Watson
CLE
(798)
5
B. Scarbrough
AL
(775)
6
D. Cook
FSU
(760)
7
J. Butt
MCH
(667)
8
L. Jackson
LOU
(652)
9
J. Mixon
OK
(595)
10
C. Davis
WMI
(555)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Clemson Tigers Tickets
Headlines
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
Underclassman draft declarations (with projections) listed by program.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
»
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
»
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
NFL Draft Headlines
»
NFC exec views CB Tankersley as a 4th rounder
»
O.J. Howard's ability compared to Jimmy G's
»
Lowell Lotulelei expected to stay at Utah
»
Minnesota set to hire P.J. Fleck as next HC
»
Penn State WR Chris Godwin declares for draft
»
Marlon Mack bulldozes way into NFL Draft
»
Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon declares for 2017 Draft
»
Hawkeyes keep Akrum Wadley in 2017 nest
»
Les Miles reportedly interviews with Gophers
»
Report: Ryan Ramczyk undergoing hip surgery
»
Tyquan Lewis heading back to Buckeyes for '17
»
K Daniel Carlson to return to Auburn in 2017
NFL Draft Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved