Riley Ridley | Wide Receiver

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 10
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
ST Daily: Frazier Feeling Good
Mar 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Tillman (shoulder) has 'pen session scratched
Ryan Schimpf (oblique) on track to play Mon.
DeSclafani (elbow) has setback, will get MRI
'Multiple teams' interested in RP Eric Gagne
Phew: No structural damage for Sal Perez
Andrew Miller blows lead in loss to D.R.
Cruz rescues D.R. with heroic 3-run blast
Nationals place Derek Norris on waivers
J.T. Realmuto a platoon option at first base?
Gibson fires five shutout innings vs Red Sox
Hyun-Jin Ryu fans two in spring debut
Sale fans five in four one-hit frames vs Rays
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 10
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 9
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
HOU shopped Osweiler after Week 17 outburst
T.J. Lang down to Lions, Packers and Seahawks
Poe 'trying to get something done' with Colts
Report: Adrian Peterson visiting the Seahawks
Bears land Kendall Wright on 1-year, $4M deal
Texans keep TE Griffin at 3 years, $9 million
Rex Burkhead visits the Falcons on Saturday
Packers pair Lance Kendricks with Martellus
Broncos beef up interior with Peko, Zach Kerr
David Johnson says he's back 'full throttle'
Browns targeting 3rd-rounder for Osweiler
Cowboys want to keep La'El Collins at guard?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: The Brow’s Birthday Bash
Mar 12
The Week Ahead: Week 21
Mar 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 11
Mar 11
Dose: Beal is Ballin'
Mar 11
Mailbag: Enter the Zubac
Mar 11
Stew: Hood, the Bad & the Ugly
Mar 10
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 10
Mar 10
Dose: Jusuf Nurkic's Feast
Mar 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Nerlens Noel (knee) says he's making progress
Aldridge to undergo more testing Monday
Nikola Jokic scores 20 with 14 rebounds
John Wall scores 39 points in overtime win
C.J. McCollum scores 34 points in loss
Devin Booker hits another game-winning J
Ian Clark scores a career-high 36 points
McAwwww, Man: Pat McCaw misses all 12 FGAs
Taurean Prince scores career-high 17 points
Goran Dragic (eye) traveling for Sunday
Birthday Brow: Anthony Davis drops 46 & 21
Steez Is Back: Jordan Crawford scores 19
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Get Guentzel
Mar 12
Dose: Precious Points
Mar 12
Bobrovsky is Heating Up
Mar 11
Panthers In Free Fall
Mar 11
The Playoff Push
Mar 10
Leafs Top Flyers, Isles Win
Mar 10
Fantasy Nuggets Week 22
Mar 9
Malkin has Howe hat trick
Mar 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Hanzal returns to Minnesota due to illness
Kevin Shattenkirk to go before NHL Sunday
Radulov to play against Oilers Sunday
Rick Nash expected to play on Sunday
Aaron Ekblad has a concussion
Jeff Carter continues to pace Kings' offense
Jonathan Quick cruises to third win in a row
Conor Sheary remains quietly impressive
Matt Murray generates fourth shutout in win
V. Tarasenko scores twice in win over Isles
Craig Anderson gets sixth straight win
Dougie Hamilton has a piece of every goal
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Logano wins XFINITY Series Boyd Gaming 300
Ryan Blaney quickest in final Vegas practice
Martin Truex fastest in Vegas final practice
Stenhouse pancakes car in final practice
Tagliani adds Lowe's to 2017 Pinty's team
Kyle Busch on pole for XFINITY race in Vegas
Matt Kenseth 2nd-quick in Sat. a.m. practice
Elliott also quickest in Sat a.m. practice
Kyle Larson 2nd-fastest in Sat. a.m. practice
Chase Elliott fastest in Sat a.m. practice
Ty Dillon advances to round two in quals
Kahne, Truex, Jones penalized in practice
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stellar Chawrasia defense of Hero Indian Open
Chawrasia gains 54 hole Indian Open advantage
Herman chases 62 with second straight 71
Hadwin 4 clear at Valspar after bogey-free 67
Sponsor invite Cantlay (-10); clubhouse lead
Defender Schwartzel eight back heading to R4
Sean O'Hair WD (neck) prior to R3 of Valspar
Pigem in 3-way tie; 25 holes remain in India
Stewart has ace but misses India cut by one
Chia in 3-way tie for 36-hole lead in India
Pepperell has piece of halfway lead in India
FEC leader Thomas among notable MCs @ Valspar
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Brandon Harris set to pay Tar Heels a visit
Dawgs WR Riley Ridley arrested for marijuana
UW CB Sidney Jones carted off at pro day
LSU HC Orgeron to make $3.5 million annually
Horned Frogs land four-star S Atanza Vongor
Jordan Willis' Indy showing 'shocked' scouts
Baker Mayfield arrest dash-cam surfaces
Pauline: Jovon Robinson not at Auburn pro day
Jonathan Allen to meet with Bears, Jaguars
Kevin Wilson addresses tumult at Indiana
Former four-star UM TE Asiasi heads to UCLA
Curtis Samuel draws Harvin & Cobb comparisons
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 28
Mar 11
DFS Soccer: Week 28
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Mar 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
McCarthy to miss a few weeks
Leighton Baines leaves win with back injury
In-form King nets hat-trick in win over WHU
Lukaku continues breakout year in win
Niasse brace off bench steers Hull to 2-1 win
West Brom silent in loss to Everton
Swansea hit with injuries in 2-0 loss to Hull
Defensive worries begin to grow for Karanka
Matt Phillips misses out again vs Toffees
Jonny Evans likely to start again in Week 28
Alex Iwobi to miss FA Cup match with illness
Danny Welbeck out for Lincoln City clash
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Riley Ridley | Wide Receiver
Team:
Georgia Bulldogs
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 198
Latest News
Recent News
Georgia sophomore WR Riley Ridley was arrested for marijuana possession on Saturday night.
Ridley is facing a misdemeanor possession charge after being found with less than an ounce of the green. He was booked at 10:07 and has been released on bond. Georgia has not commented on the arrest, but a one-game suspension would be in line with the handbook guideline for a first arrest. This past season, the 6-foot-1, 198-pounder caught 12 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns.
Mar 12 - 12:28 PM
Source:
Rivals
Georgia freshman WR Riley Ridley (leg) should be considered doubtful for Friday's Liberty Bowl showdown with TCU.
Ridley was sporting crutches in the team hotel on Thursday morning and at this juncture, it would be a surprise if the 6-foot-1, 198-pound true frosh can take the field for Friday's festivities. He is currently sitting on 12 catches for 238 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 12:50:00 PM
Source:
Dawg Nation
Georgia freshman WR Riley Ridley (ankle) was able to practice on Tuesday.
Ridley injured his ankle in Saturday's loss to Florida and subsequently missed Monday's practice, but those two things are not related. The freshman was absent on Monday due to a passing in the family. While the 6-foot-1, 198-pounder returned to the practice field (albeit with a heavy heart) on Tuesday, the Anthens Banner-Herald's Marc Weizer relays that he is not yet back to full speed due to that bum ankle. His playing status for Saturday's game against Kentucky should clarify further over the remainder of the practice week.
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 06:05:00 PM
Source:
Marc Weiszer on Twitter
Georgia freshman WR Riley Ridley is unlikely to return to Saturday's game against Florida due to a left ankle injury.
Ridley caught a 14-yard touchdown pass in the first half, but he will most likely be sitting out the remainder of Saturday's contest. The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder ranked as ESPN 300's No. 242 prospect for the 2016 cycle. Expect an update on his health during the practice week. A road game against Kentucky shows next on the Bulldogs' schedule.
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 06:19:00 PM
Source:
Dawg Nation
Dawgs WR Riley Ridley arrested for marijuana
Mar 12 - 12:28 PM
Riley Ridley (leg) looking doubtful for bowl
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 12:50:00 PM
Riley Ridley (ankle) returns to practice
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 06:05:00 PM
Riley Ridley sidelined by ankle injury vs. UF
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 06:19:00 PM
More Riley Ridley Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Mixon
OK
(1135)
2
R. Foster
AL
(923)
3
J. Allen
AL
(839)
4
C. Awuzie
COL
(661)
5
D. Cook
FSU
(652)
6
J. Peppers
MCH
(651)
7
D. Njoku
MIA
(569)
8
T. Knight
TAM
(564)
9
J. Willis
KSU
(562)
10
C. Samuel
OSU
(552)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Georgia Bulldogs Tickets
Headlines
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
John Ross might not have won an island, but he went down in the annals of Combine history with a blazing 40-yard dash.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
»
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
»
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
»
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
»
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
»
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
»
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
»
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Brandon Harris set to pay Tar Heels a visit
»
Dawgs WR Riley Ridley arrested for marijuana
»
UW CB Sidney Jones carted off at pro day
»
LSU HC Orgeron to make $3.5 million annually
»
Horned Frogs land four-star S Atanza Vongor
»
Jordan Willis' Indy showing 'shocked' scouts
»
Baker Mayfield arrest dash-cam surfaces
»
Pauline: Jovon Robinson not at Auburn pro day
»
Jonathan Allen to meet with Bears, Jaguars
»
Kevin Wilson addresses tumult at Indiana
»
Former four-star UM TE Asiasi heads to UCLA
»
Curtis Samuel draws Harvin & Cobb comparisons
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved