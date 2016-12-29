Riley Ridley | Wide Receiver Team: Georgia Bulldogs Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 198

Georgia sophomore WR Riley Ridley was arrested for marijuana possession on Saturday night. Ridley is facing a misdemeanor possession charge after being found with less than an ounce of the green. He was booked at 10:07 and has been released on bond. Georgia has not commented on the arrest, but a one-game suspension would be in line with the handbook guideline for a first arrest. This past season, the 6-foot-1, 198-pounder caught 12 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Source: Rivals

Georgia freshman WR Riley Ridley (leg) should be considered doubtful for Friday's Liberty Bowl showdown with TCU. Ridley was sporting crutches in the team hotel on Thursday morning and at this juncture, it would be a surprise if the 6-foot-1, 198-pound true frosh can take the field for Friday's festivities. He is currently sitting on 12 catches for 238 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Source: Dawg Nation

Georgia freshman WR Riley Ridley (ankle) was able to practice on Tuesday. Ridley injured his ankle in Saturday's loss to Florida and subsequently missed Monday's practice, but those two things are not related. The freshman was absent on Monday due to a passing in the family. While the 6-foot-1, 198-pounder returned to the practice field (albeit with a heavy heart) on Tuesday, the Anthens Banner-Herald's Marc Weizer relays that he is not yet back to full speed due to that bum ankle. His playing status for Saturday's game against Kentucky should clarify further over the remainder of the practice week. Source: Marc Weiszer on Twitter