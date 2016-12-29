Player Page

Riley Ridley | Wide Receiver

Team: Georgia Bulldogs
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 198

Georgia sophomore WR Riley Ridley was arrested for marijuana possession on Saturday night.
Ridley is facing a misdemeanor possession charge after being found with less than an ounce of the green. He was booked at 10:07 and has been released on bond. Georgia has not commented on the arrest, but a one-game suspension would be in line with the handbook guideline for a first arrest. This past season, the 6-foot-1, 198-pounder caught 12 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Mar 12 - 12:28 PM
Source: Rivals
