Donnie Corley | Wide Receiver

Team: Michigan State Spartans
Age / DOB:  (19) / 2/19/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 186

Former Michigan State wide receiver Donnie Corley, defensive end Josh King and defensive back Demetric Vance were all dismissed from the university.
The trio was previously kicked off the football team after being charged with one count each of felony criminal sexual misconduct in connection to an alleged assault that took place at an off-campus apartment in mid-January. A university spokesman confirmed that the three had been "dismissed from the university for violating the school’s relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy." Jul 6 - 1:32 PM
