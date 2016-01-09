Donnie Corley | Wide Receiver Team: Michigan State Spartans Age / DOB: (19) / 2/19/1998 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 186

Former Michigan State wide receiver Donnie Corley, defensive end Josh King and defensive back Demetric Vance were all dismissed from the university. The trio was previously kicked off the football team after being charged with one count each of felony criminal sexual misconduct in connection to an alleged assault that took place at an off-campus apartment in mid-January. A university spokesman confirmed that the three had been "dismissed from the university for violating the school’s relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy." Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Michigan State dismissed WR Donnie Corley, DE Josh King and S Demetric Vance off the football team after being charged with criminal sexual conduct. Head coach Mark Dantonio said the decision will stand no matter what the outcome of the process shows. Local police said they spent 1,500 hours on the investigation, including more than 100 interviews and contacts. All three men are charged with criminal sexual conduct involving the same victim. Source: Detroit Free Press