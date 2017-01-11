K.J. Costello | Quarterback Team: Stanford Cardinal Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 216

Stanford will start redshirt freshman QB K.J. Costello against Arizona State with Keller Chryst injured. Chryst will not dress due to the head injury he suffered against UCLA. Costello and Ryan Burns filled in during the second half, with the former producing two touchdowns. This will be the first extended action for Costello, who was one of the top recruits in the country. Source: Stanford Football on Twitter

Stanford HC David Shaw indicated that redshirt freshman QB K.J. Costello and redshirt senior QB Ryan Burns would split time if Keller Chryst (head) is forced to miss extended time. Chryst was knocked out in the first half of Saturday's win over UCLA after taking a hard sack, with Burns and Costello subsequently filling in for him. Costello is the alluring option here if Chryst misses time -- he completed 13-of-19 passes for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns in relief duty against the Bruins. Coming out of high school, he ranked as Rivals' No. 54 overall prospect in the 2016 class. Source: David Lombardi on Twitter

Stanford redshirt freshman QB K.J. Costello was 13-for-19 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns in a 58-34 victory over UCLA on Saturday. Costello (6'5/216) was the third quarterback to come in for the Cardinal after Keller Chryst and Ryan Burns, and he was by far the most effective. A four-star recruit in 2016, the redshirt freshman quarterback showed quality arm strength and at times some impressive touch. His first touchdown was a 15-yard strike to Trent Erwin to give Stanford a 30-20 lead. Touchdown No.2 was an eight-yard touchdown to Dalton Schultz to extend the lead to 44-27 with just under nine minutes left. It remains to be seen how much run Costello will get going forward, but based on what he showed tonight, he's a very competent third-string quarterback at worst.