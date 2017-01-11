Player Page

K.J. Costello | Quarterback

Team: Stanford Cardinal
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 216

Stanford will start redshirt freshman QB K.J. Costello against Arizona State with Keller Chryst injured.
Chryst will not dress due to the head injury he suffered against UCLA. Costello and Ryan Burns filled in during the second half, with the former producing two touchdowns. This will be the first extended action for Costello, who was one of the top recruits in the country. Sep 30 - 10:14 AM
Source: Stanford Football on Twitter
