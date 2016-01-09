Antwuan Jackson Jr. | Defensive Tackle

Auburn redshirt freshman DT Antwuan Jackson Jr. will transfer.

Auburn is out a pair of former four-star recruits as the week draws to a close, with DB Marlon Character Jr. also deciding to try for a fresh start. For his part, the 6-foot-3, 305-pound Jackson landed at No. 98 overall on Rivals' 2016 master list. He ranked as their No. 9 defensive tackle prospect in the class. In March, Auburn DL coach Rodney Garner spoke somewhat critically about his development, saying, "He still has to get a better grasp on the type of effort and execution that it’s going to take to perform at this level." Unless Jackson downshifts to the FCS or a junior college, he will have to sit out the 2017 season.