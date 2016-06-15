Player Page

Saivion Smith | Cornerback

Team: LSU Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 186

LSU sophomore CB Saivion Smith will transfer.
The 6-foot-3, 191-pounder was rated by some outlets as a five-star recruit out of high school. Coming in, Smith ranked as the No. 5 CB in the country and the No. 48 recruit overall on the 247Sport composite board. He didn't specify why he was leaving, but one guess is that he played sporadically as a frosh and then ran with the second-team defense in the spring. Jun 1 - 12:58 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
