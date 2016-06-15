Saivion Smith | Cornerback Team: LSU Tigers Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 186

LSU sophomore CB Saivion Smith will transfer. The 6-foot-3, 191-pounder was rated by some outlets as a five-star recruit out of high school. Coming in, Smith ranked as the No. 5 CB in the country and the No. 48 recruit overall on the 247Sport composite board. He didn't specify why he was leaving, but one guess is that he played sporadically as a frosh and then ran with the second-team defense in the spring. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

LSU HC Les Miles praised true freshman CB Saivion Smith's spring game performance. "Saivion Smith came in so ready to play in our conference at a high level and to be with us this spring," Miles said. "If we can get a couple of guys like that to go with us, an experienced team, I think we'll be right where we wanna be." The 6-foot-3, 191-pound DB from IMG Academy picked off a pass in a showy spring game performance. "It's really nice to see young guys come in and play with some real skill and ability to give the coaching staff expectations that they can step on the field and help us in big games," Miles said. Smith, a five-star recruit, will begin the season as a backup amidst a loaded secondary. Source: New Orleans Times-Picayune