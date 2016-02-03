Player Page

Jordan Elliott | Defensive Tackle

Team: Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 213

Texas sophomore DT Jordan Elliott will transfer.
Elliott announced his transfer attempt in a Snapchat post. A four-star recruit for the 2016 cycle -- one which Charlie Strong wrestled away from Michigan -- the 6-foot-2, 213-pounder played in six games as a true freshman, recording eight tackles (1.5 for loss). His desired transfer destination is not yet known, but assuming he sticks at the FBS level, he would have to sit out the 2017 season. May 18 - 5:00 PM
Source: Justin Wells on Twitter
