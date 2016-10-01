Welcome,
Devwah Whaley | Running Back
Team:
Arkansas Razorbacks
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 195
Latest News
Recent News
Arkansas coach Bret Bielema expects sophomore RB Devwah Whaley to take a huge step forward in 2017.
With Rawleigh Williams moving on from football, Whaley is expected to take over lead ballcarrier duties. Whaley amassed over 740 yards and three touchdowns on 116 touches, doing the bulk of the damage in two or three games. We all know Bielema loves to run the ball, and Whaley will be the beneficiary.
May 9 - 9:59 AM
Source:
Bruce Feldman on Twitter
Arkansas freshman RB Devwah Whaley rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in Saturday's 52-10 win over Alcorn State.
Whaley had rushed for 85 yards in his first four games of the season. He eclipsed that total and then some on Saturday. The 6-foot, 195-pound freshman has received at least nine carries in each of Arkansas' last three contests. Rivals ranked him as the No. 167 prospect in the 2016 class. Keep an eye on him for fantasy purposes now that he is beginning to receive consistent carries.
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 03:53:00 PM
Four-star RB Devwah Whaley committed to Arkansas on January 2.
Arkansas will be down Jonathan Williams and Alex Collins to the draft (the latter declared on Sunday) in 2016, but Whaley could help provide a salve. The 6-foot, 195-pounder rushed for 1,530 yards (6.7 YPC) and 21 touchdowns during his senior campaign at Central High School. Scout.com cautions that he doesn't necessarily have breakaway speed, but offers a shiftier element and "has the fluidity of a defensive back in how he jumps in and out of his cuts and is able to make defenders miss in tight spaces." A related note from Scout, in the early portions of the recruiting process, some teams looked at Whaley as a potential DB. That talk eventually fell away and he'll be joining HC Bret Bielema as a running back.
Sun, Jan 10, 2016 06:50:00 PM
Source:
Scout.com
Bielema expects RB Whaley to step up in 2017
May 9 - 9:59 AM
Arkansas frosh RB Whaley rushes for 135
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 03:53:00 PM
Arkansas adds four-star RB Whaley
Sun, Jan 10, 2016 06:50:00 PM
More Devwah Whaley Player News
