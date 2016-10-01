Devwah Whaley | Running Back

With Rawleigh Williams moving on from football, Whaley is expected to take over lead ballcarrier duties. Whaley amassed over 740 yards and three touchdowns on 116 touches, doing the bulk of the damage in two or three games. We all know Bielema loves to run the ball, and Whaley will be the beneficiary.

Arkansas freshman RB Devwah Whaley rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in Saturday's 52-10 win over Alcorn State.

Whaley had rushed for 85 yards in his first four games of the season. He eclipsed that total and then some on Saturday. The 6-foot, 195-pound freshman has received at least nine carries in each of Arkansas' last three contests. Rivals ranked him as the No. 167 prospect in the 2016 class. Keep an eye on him for fantasy purposes now that he is beginning to receive consistent carries.