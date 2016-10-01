Player Page

Devwah Whaley | Running Back

Team: Arkansas Razorbacks
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 195

Arkansas coach Bret Bielema expects sophomore RB Devwah Whaley to take a huge step forward in 2017.
With Rawleigh Williams moving on from football, Whaley is expected to take over lead ballcarrier duties. Whaley amassed over 740 yards and three touchdowns on 116 touches, doing the bulk of the damage in two or three games. We all know Bielema loves to run the ball, and Whaley will be the beneficiary. May 9 - 9:59 AM
Source: Bruce Feldman on Twitter
