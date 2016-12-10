Bob Davie | Center

Krebs has been under heavy fire for spending public money on a golf trip with private donors and athletic department officials in 2015. The university is currently under special audit as the state attempts to unravel how money is being spent in the athletic department. In a statement, acting school president Chaouki Abdallah said, "His tenure will go down as the most productive and successful in school history. Paul has tried to retire several times over the last year, and now I finally have reluctantly agreed to accept his retirement."

New Mexico will play UTSA in the New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M.

For the second straight year, the Lobos (8-4, 6-2 Mountain West) will try to defend their homefield in the New Mexico Bowl. Last time around, they were respectable in a loss to Arizona. This time, they come in on a heater, having won six of seven. The triple-option running Lobos boast a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Teriyon Gipson and Tyrone Owens (19 combined touchdowns). S&P+ ranks the offense No. 28, while New Mexico checks in at No. 22 in the FBS with 37.8 points per game. The other side of the ball has been a year-long struggle; S&P+ pegs the lousy defense No. 120. The Roadrunners (6-6, 5-3 Conference USA), meanwhile, are bowl eligible for the first time in the program’s six-year history. S&P+ pans both the offense (No. 98) and defense (No. 89). This team does one thing well, and that strength will give UTSA at least a shot here: S&P+ lists the run defense No. 49.