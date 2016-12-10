Player Page

Bob Davie | Center

Team: New Mexico Lobos
Age / DOB:  (62) / 9/30/1954

Latest News

Recent News

New Mexico AD Paul Krebs will retire on June 30.
Krebs has been under heavy fire for spending public money on a golf trip with private donors and athletic department officials in 2015. The university is currently under special audit as the state attempts to unravel how money is being spent in the athletic department. In a statement, acting school president Chaouki Abdallah said, "His tenure will go down as the most productive and successful in school history. Paul has tried to retire several times over the last year, and now I finally have reluctantly agreed to accept his retirement." Jun 2 - 4:30 PM
Source: FOX Sports
More Bob Davie Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 