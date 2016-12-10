Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Bob Davie | Center
Team:
New Mexico Lobos
Age / DOB:
(
62
) / 9/30/1954
Latest News
Recent News
New Mexico AD Paul Krebs will retire on June 30.
Krebs has been under heavy fire for spending public money on a golf trip with private donors and athletic department officials in 2015. The university is currently under special audit as the state attempts to unravel how money is being spent in the athletic department. In a statement, acting school president Chaouki Abdallah said, "His tenure will go down as the most productive and successful in school history. Paul has tried to retire several times over the last year, and now I finally have reluctantly agreed to accept his retirement."
Jun 2 - 4:30 PM
Source:
FOX Sports
New Mexico will play UTSA in the New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M.
For the second straight year, the Lobos (8-4, 6-2 Mountain West) will try to defend their homefield in the New Mexico Bowl. Last time around, they were respectable in a loss to Arizona. This time, they come in on a heater, having won six of seven. The triple-option running Lobos boast a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Teriyon Gipson and Tyrone Owens (19 combined touchdowns). S&P+ ranks the offense No. 28, while New Mexico checks in at No. 22 in the FBS with 37.8 points per game. The other side of the ball has been a year-long struggle; S&P+ pegs the lousy defense No. 120. The Roadrunners (6-6, 5-3 Conference USA), meanwhile, are bowl eligible for the first time in the program’s six-year history. S&P+ pans both the offense (No. 98) and defense (No. 89). This team does one thing well, and that strength will give UTSA at least a shot here: S&P+ lists the run defense No. 49.
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 03:59:00 PM
New Mexico signed HC Bob Davie to a two-year extension.
Davie was already under contract through the 2019 season prior to the extension. Make that 2021, now. He'll also receive a $50,000 bump in annual salary starting July 1. That'll bring his annual number to $422,690. This past season, the Lobos finished 7-6. This might seem relatively unspectacular, but it's their first winning season since 2007. In a statement, Vice President for Athletics Paul Krebs said, "Under the leadership of Coach Davie, our football program has transformed both on and off the field. We have a healthy future for our program, and I’m excited to have Coach Davie lead us."
Mon, Jan 11, 2016 06:37:00 PM
Source:
Albuquerque Business First
New Mexico AD Paul Krebs stepping down
Jun 2 - 4:30 PM
New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. UTSA
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 03:59:00 PM
New Mexico, Bob Davie agree on extension
Mon, Jan 11, 2016 06:37:00 PM
More Bob Davie Player News
