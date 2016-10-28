Hunter Renfrow | Wide Receiver

Clemson redshirt sophomore WR Hunter Renfrow caught 10 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 35-31 win over Alabama in the National Championship Game.

Renfrow entered Monday's title tilt having caught a modest 34 passes for 403 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games. But as with the initial championship showdown between the Tide and Tigers last season, the 5-foot-10, 172-pounder came through huge in the biggest game of the season. A year ago, he notched seven catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns. He posted an even better overall game on Monday, scoring on a 24-yard scoring grab up the middle in which he made a few shifty moves on his way to the end zone to cut Alabama's third-quarter lead to 17-14. Fast-forward to the end of the fourth quarter, when Renfrow earned himself a place in history with a little two-yard touchdown grab in the right flat to give Clemson a 35-31 lead with a second remaining. That would stand as the final score.