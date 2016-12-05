Player Page

Ryan Anderson | Linebacker

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 249

Alabama EDGE/LB Ryan Anderson visited the Eagles on Monday, according to Crimson Tide beat writer Matt Zenitz.
We aren't exactly sure where Anderson would fit in the Eagles defense. Anderson struggled when asked to be a pure linebacker and drop deeper than flat zones or work in man to man coverage. He's also not dynamic as a pass rusher. Perhaps he would fit as a Connor Barwin replacement. Mar 14 - 10:07 AM
Source: AL.com
