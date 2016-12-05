Ryan Anderson | Linebacker Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 249

Latest News Recent News

Alabama EDGE/LB Ryan Anderson visited the Eagles on Monday, according to Crimson Tide beat writer Matt Zenitz. We aren't exactly sure where Anderson would fit in the Eagles defense. Anderson struggled when asked to be a pure linebacker and drop deeper than flat zones or work in man to man coverage. He's also not dynamic as a pass rusher. Perhaps he would fit as a Connor Barwin replacement. Source: AL.com

Alabama edge rusher Ryan Anderson returned to practices after suffering a thumb injury during Tuesday’s Senior Bowl session. Anderson's left hand is wrapped up. It appears as though the injury won't limit Anderson’s availability for Saturday's game. Source: Draftwire

Alabama senior edge rusher Ryan Anderson has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Anderson will have a chance to showcase his draft wares at the Senior Bowl after registering 51 tackles (16.5 for loss), 7.5 for loss and three forced fumbles in 13 games this season. Of course, he does have at least one contest left on his scheduled, possibly two depending on how Alabama handles its Playoff showdown with Washington on New Year's Eve. An AFC scout said in October that he believes that in terms of the draft, Anderson may be the "safest [defensive] bet" on Alabama's roster. Source: Senior Bowl on Twitter