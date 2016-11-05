Shane Buechele | Quarterback

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: National Intrigue
Feb 22
Podcast: Nationals Check-In
Feb 22
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 21
Showdown: Dozier vs. LeMahieu
Feb 20
Bullpen Review: AL East
Feb 20
2017 Breakdowns: Catcher
Feb 20
Lowdown: Donaldson Dinged Up
Feb 20
Lowdown: Scherzer's Stressed
Feb 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
No new damage in Josh Hamilton's left knee
Rangers discussing long-term deal with Odor
O's closer Britton says oblique is improving
No current movement on Gonzalez extension
Todd Frazier dealing with oblique strain
Bell ahead of schedule from knee surgery
Will Smith dealing with elbow inflammation
Josh Hamilton to have left knee examined
'Nothing seems imminent' on Nats/Robertson
Wright not expected to play 3B until mid-Mar.
Kang admits to DUI, verdict coming March 3
Alex Rodriguez confirms that he's retired
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 21
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 20
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
AFC Depth Charts
Feb 19
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Eagles will retain LT Jason Peters
Lions could make 'big splash' at tight end
RapSheet: 'No guarantee' Cutler plays in 2017
Derek Carr (broken leg) 'almost 100 percent'
Report: Ravens TE Pitta candidate for release
Titans still see DeMarco Murray as 'the guy'
49ers lose experienced personnel man Gamble
Pats could transition tag LB Dont'a Hightower
Le'Veon Bell expected to avoid groin surgery
Redskins wondering if they can get Tony Romo?
Dysfunction remains in Redskins organization
Could 49ers-Skins do Cousins deal at Combine?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Cauley-Stein Rising
Feb 23
Dose: Welcome Homie, Dario!
Feb 23
Wednesday Trade Breakdowns
Feb 22
Top-175 Fantasy Values
Feb 22
Dose: Sweet Lou now in HOU
Feb 22
Deal Breakdown: HOU Gets Lou
Feb 21
Don't Touch Jimmy?
Feb 21
Dose: Monday's News Recap
Feb 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Reggie Jackson likely 'staying put'
Suns shopping Knight and Tyson with no luck?
Woj: Rubio a 'significant target' for Knicks
Doug McDermott 'in play' at the deadline
Suns interested in Mindaugas Kuzminskas?
Bulls won't give up a 1st rounder for Okafor?
Taj Gibson a trade target for the Thunder?
Kidd: Thon Maker will continue to start at C
Report: Tiago Splitter to 76ers w/ picks
Report: Pelicans to sign FA Hollis Thompson
Deron Williams, Andrew Bogut don't practice
Woj: Wizards acquire Bojan Bogdanovic
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: A Red Hot Kuznetsov
Feb 23
Podcast: Toews is Rolling
Feb 22
Coaching Change & Shot Share
Feb 22
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 22
Laine, Matthews have big games
Feb 22
Changes: You're My Galchenyuk
Feb 21
Dose: The Family Stone
Feb 21
Phil Kessel holds PPP lead
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Penguins acquire Ron Hainsey from Hurricanes
Trevor Daley out six weeks with knee injury
Rickard Rakell snaps 5-game scoreless streak
Caps lose Matt Niskanen to lower-body injury
Braden Holtby picks up 30th win of season
Evgeni Kuznetsov scores twice in win over PHI
John Gibson day-to-day with LBI
Kris Russell scores GWG against Panthers
Ryan Callahan (hip) is out indefinitely
James Reimer will start Wednesday night
Erik Johnson expects to return Saturday
Kings put Jeff Zatkoff on waivers
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gragson: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Bell: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Snider: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Cole Custer: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Cindric: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Gaughan: Cup/XFINITY Double Duty at Daytona
Brandon Jones: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Daniel Hemric: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Austin Dillon: Daytona Double Duty
Moffitt: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Peters: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Jones tunes up for 500 with USAF Thunderbirds
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wilkinson (back) WDs during R1 of the Honda
Coetzee surges before play halted in Joburg
Peterson off to a flyer; leads Joburg with 62
Marino WDs prior to R1 tee time @ Honda
J. Thomas heads home for Honda Classic
Former champion Coetzee ready for Joburg bid
Scott back in Florida to defend Honda Classic
Garber grabs another ticket through Honda Q
Stone looks for third ET win in South Africa
Rookie Bryan career-best T4 at Riviera CC
S. Brown joint 2nd; first top 10 in 47 weeks
D. Johnson wins Genesis by 5; new World No. 1
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
QB Buechele re-aggravated thumb injury
Charges lead Ole Miss to impose 1-yr bowl ban
UW hires Lubick to his 4th job in 3 months
WR Edwards (hernia) to be limited in spring
Mahomes received 2nd round advisory grade
More buzz of Lamp possibly moving to C
Godwin is 2017's best contested catch WR
Clemson associate AD Henderson found dead
Report: Tuberville considering political run
3rd KU QB this offseason announces transfer
DT Pagano whittles finalist list to 7 schools
Scout: Pat Mahomes definitely has QB1 talent
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Thoughts on Upcoming Weeks
Feb 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 26
Feb 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 26
Feb 22
Team News - Week 25
Feb 11
Sean's Super Subs - GW25
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW25
Feb 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW25
Feb 10
DFS Soccer: Week 25
Feb 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Rose still 'number of weeks away' from return
Gudmundsson should recover from Cup knock
Saturday likely to come too soon for Carroll
Unlucky Carrick set to miss Cup final
Cazorla kisses goodbye to his season.
Liverpool locks down Lallana to new contract
Shaw faces fight to regain spot
Aguero shoots down City exit rumors
Carrick and Mkhitaryan likely to miss out
Rooney unlikely to go to China this month
Martial rubbishes rumours that he is wantaway
King backs himself to step up for Bournemouth
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Shane Buechele | Quarterback
Team:
Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Texas sophomore QB Shane Buechele re-aggravated an old thumb injury last season.
Buechele initially suffered the injury in high school. While it's uncertain when he aggravated it, 247 Sports opines that it happened during Texas’ 24-20 loss to West Virginia. Buechele's thumb is not expected to require surgery.
Feb 23 - 10:43 AM
Source:
247 Sports
Texas freshman QB Shane Buechele completed 20-of-40 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 45-37 win over Texas Tech.
Buechele didn't have to carry the offense during D'Onta Foreman's record-breaking day, so he reverted to a more risk-averse approach. His accuracy could have been better, but we liked how the youngster spread the ball around. This time, he showed a nice connection with Texas WR Collin Johnson, the jumbo 6-foot-6 wideout who scored his first two career touchdowns today, including a nifty toe-tapper on the 14-yarder that came on a crucial third down.
Sat, Nov 5, 2016 04:41:00 PM
Texas freshman QB Shane Buechele completed 12-of-21 passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's 35-34 win over Baylor.
Texas wasn't efficient through the air, but the aerial attack played perfectly off the Horns' vicious run game. With defensive backs sneaking up, Buechele went bombs away and was able to average an incredible 24.25 yards per completion on his 12. Somewhere along the way, Buechele passed the 2,000 yard mark. He's been as advertised, which is quite the feat for an 18-year-old called the savior of Texas football.
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 08:17:00 PM
Texas freshman QB Shane Buechele completed 17-of-24 passes for 222 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday's 24-21 loss to Kansas State.
The final box score looks solid, but the Wildcats controlled the Baby Horns' offense today. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Buechele hooked up on a beautiful 80-yard touchdown to Devin Duvernay in the first half, but that was just about all the damage he did until a garbage touchdown was added on the final drive inside the final minute. It's possible that Charlie Strong will be fired tomorrow, a decision we disagree with.
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 03:34:00 PM
QB Buechele re-aggravated thumb injury
Feb 23 - 10:43 AM
QB Buechele throws for 2 TDs in victory
Sat, Nov 5, 2016 04:41:00 PM
QB Buechele averages 24.25 yards/completion
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 08:17:00 PM
UT QB Buechele has up-and-down afternoon
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 03:34:00 PM
More Shane Buechele Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Pagano
CLE
(882)
2
D. Fields
LOU
(761)
3
M. Trubisky
UNC
(729)
4
M. Johnson
OR
(646)
5
M. Wilkins
AZS
(641)
6
P. Mahomes
TTU
(638)
7
C. Kelly
MS
(587)
8
J. Mixon
OK
(577)
9
B. Barnett
AZS
(558)
10
D. Webb
CAL
(528)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Texas Longhorns Tickets
Headlines
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
40 minutes, 7 running backs. Josh Norris and Graham Barfield talk through the impressive 2017 class.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
»
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
»
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
»
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
»
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
»
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
»
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
»
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
NFL Draft Headlines
»
QB Buechele re-aggravated thumb injury
»
Charges lead Ole Miss to impose 1-yr bowl ban
»
UW hires Lubick to his 4th job in 3 months
»
WR Edwards (hernia) to be limited in spring
»
Mahomes received 2nd round advisory grade
»
More buzz of Lamp possibly moving to C
»
Godwin is 2017's best contested catch WR
»
Clemson associate AD Henderson found dead
»
Report: Tuberville considering political run
»
3rd KU QB this offseason announces transfer
»
DT Pagano whittles finalist list to 7 schools
»
Scout: Pat Mahomes definitely has QB1 talent
NFL Draft Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved