Shane Buechele | Quarterback

Team: Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 185

Texas sophomore QB Shane Buechele re-aggravated an old thumb injury last season.
Buechele initially suffered the injury in high school. While it's uncertain when he aggravated it, 247 Sports opines that it happened during Texas’ 24-20 loss to West Virginia. Buechele's thumb is not expected to require surgery. Feb 23 - 10:43 AM
Source: 247 Sports
