Shane Buechele | Quarterback Team: Texas Longhorns Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 185

Latest News Recent News

Texas sophomore QB Shane Buechele re-aggravated an old thumb injury last season. Buechele initially suffered the injury in high school. While it's uncertain when he aggravated it, 247 Sports opines that it happened during Texas’ 24-20 loss to West Virginia. Buechele's thumb is not expected to require surgery. Source: 247 Sports

Texas freshman QB Shane Buechele completed 20-of-40 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 45-37 win over Texas Tech. Buechele didn't have to carry the offense during D'Onta Foreman's record-breaking day, so he reverted to a more risk-averse approach. His accuracy could have been better, but we liked how the youngster spread the ball around. This time, he showed a nice connection with Texas WR Collin Johnson, the jumbo 6-foot-6 wideout who scored his first two career touchdowns today, including a nifty toe-tapper on the 14-yarder that came on a crucial third down.

Texas freshman QB Shane Buechele completed 12-of-21 passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's 35-34 win over Baylor. Texas wasn't efficient through the air, but the aerial attack played perfectly off the Horns' vicious run game. With defensive backs sneaking up, Buechele went bombs away and was able to average an incredible 24.25 yards per completion on his 12. Somewhere along the way, Buechele passed the 2,000 yard mark. He's been as advertised, which is quite the feat for an 18-year-old called the savior of Texas football.