Caleb Wilson | Tight End
Team:
UCLA Bruins
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 7/15/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 225
Latest News
Recent News
UCLA redshirt sophomore TE Caleb Wilson needs foot surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.
Wilson hobbled off the field in the fourth quarter against Colorado. It is a major loss for the Bruins offense, since Wilson and Josh Rosen had really formed a bond on the field. Wilson produced 38 catches for 490 yards and one touchdown before exiting.
Oct 2 - 11:07 AM
Source:
LA Times
UCLA redshirt sophomore TE Caleb Wilson caught 11 passes for 145 yards in a 58-34 loss to Stanford on Saturday.
Wilson (6'4/235) didn't score on Saturday, but he once again put up huge numbers for the Bruins. UCLA QB Josh Rosen clearly has chemistry with the tight end, and he looked to Wilson early and often; especially after UCLA fell behind three scores. This is the second double-digit catch effort for Wilson this year, and there could be more coming, possibly starting on Saturday against Colorado.
Sep 24 - 2:58 AM
UCLA redshirt sophomore TE Caleb Wilson caught 15 passes for 208 yards in Sunday's 45-44 win over Texas A&M.
Wilson put forth a huge game to help the Bruins overcome a 44-10 third-quarter deficit. He led the team in both receptions and yardage and was a consistent friend to QB Josh Rosen, making several critical grabs to keep possessions alive in the second half. With this one performance, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound redshirt sophomore is now one catch and 12 yards away from matching his entire output for the 2016 campaign.
Sep 3 - 11:54 PM
USC freshman TE Caleb Wilson transferred to UCLA.
Sneaky little move by Jim Mora. This is the backstory: Caleb Wilson's father Chris Wilson, USC's former defensive line coach, was dismissed by new USC head coach Clay Helton in late 2015. Caleb, a former two-star prospect, walked on at USC to be near his dad and have his tuition covered as the son of an employee. With the elder Wilson out, Caleb presumably asked for a scholarship and was rebuffed by the Trojans. Mora swooped in with a scholarship offer of his own. Because Caleb Wilson was a walk-on, he won't face a two-year eligibility penalty for transferring in-conference (but will have to sit out this fall). The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder runs a 4.7-second 40-yard dash.
Fri, Mar 4, 2016 01:05:00 PM
Source:
LA Daily News
Bruins TE Wilson out for the season (foot)
Oct 2 - 11:07 AM
Another big game for Wilson in loss
Sep 24 - 2:58 AM
Caleb Wilson instrumental in monster comeback
Sep 3 - 11:54 PM
Bruins pick up walk-on USC TE Wilson
Fri, Mar 4, 2016 01:05:00 PM
