Caleb Wilson | Tight End

Team: UCLA Bruins
Age / DOB:  (21) / 7/15/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 225

Latest News

Recent News

UCLA redshirt sophomore TE Caleb Wilson needs foot surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.
Wilson hobbled off the field in the fourth quarter against Colorado. It is a major loss for the Bruins offense, since Wilson and Josh Rosen had really formed a bond on the field. Wilson produced 38 catches for 490 yards and one touchdown before exiting. Oct 2 - 11:07 AM
Source: LA Times
