Caleb Wilson | Tight End Team: UCLA Bruins Age / DOB: (21) / 7/15/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 225

UCLA redshirt sophomore TE Caleb Wilson needs foot surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. Wilson hobbled off the field in the fourth quarter against Colorado. It is a major loss for the Bruins offense, since Wilson and Josh Rosen had really formed a bond on the field. Wilson produced 38 catches for 490 yards and one touchdown before exiting. Source: LA Times

UCLA redshirt sophomore TE Caleb Wilson caught 11 passes for 145 yards in a 58-34 loss to Stanford on Saturday. Wilson (6'4/235) didn't score on Saturday, but he once again put up huge numbers for the Bruins. UCLA QB Josh Rosen clearly has chemistry with the tight end, and he looked to Wilson early and often; especially after UCLA fell behind three scores. This is the second double-digit catch effort for Wilson this year, and there could be more coming, possibly starting on Saturday against Colorado.

UCLA redshirt sophomore TE Caleb Wilson caught 15 passes for 208 yards in Sunday's 45-44 win over Texas A&M. Wilson put forth a huge game to help the Bruins overcome a 44-10 third-quarter deficit. He led the team in both receptions and yardage and was a consistent friend to QB Josh Rosen, making several critical grabs to keep possessions alive in the second half. With this one performance, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound redshirt sophomore is now one catch and 12 yards away from matching his entire output for the 2016 campaign.