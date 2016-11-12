Welcome,
Jawon Hamilton | Running Back
Team:
UCF Knights
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 185
Latest News
Recent News
UCF sophomore RB Jawon Hamilton will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery for a leg injury.
Hamilton (5'9/185) sustained the season-ending leg injury during the first quarter of Saturday's win over Maryland. Prior to going down injured, he had rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown in two games. He could potentially be eligible for a medical hardship waiver for the current campaign. In his absence, Taj McGowan and Adrian Killins will see the bulk of carries moving forward.
Sep 27 - 6:22 PM
Source:
Orlando Sentinel
UCF freshman RB Jawon Hamilton rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in Saturday's 24-3 win over Cincinnati.
Hamilton wouldn't find the end zone until the fourth quarter. He capped off the game's scoring via a 25-yard touchdown dash. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound true freshman averaged 4.7 YPC with a long run of 25 yards. Through 10 games, Hamilton has now rushed for 415 yards and three touchdowns. Saturday's 81 yards on the ground represented a season best for the youngster.
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 03:12:00 PM
UCF RB Jawon Hamilton (leg) out for season
Sep 27 - 6:22 PM
Jawon Hamilton rushes for 81 yards, touchdown
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 03:12:00 PM
More Jawon Hamilton Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Barkley
PSU
(1148)
2
D. Guice
LSU
(864)
3
J. Allen
WY
(655)
4
J. Rosen
UCL
(541)
5
A. Richards
MIA
(524)
6
D. Whaley
ARK
(483)
7
S. Darnold
USC
(481)
8
R. Jones II
USC
(471)
9
W. Speight
MCH
(464)
10
B. Rypien
BSU
(460)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
We examine the Curious Case of Courtland Sutton while diving into Week 5's most intriguing match-ups.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
»
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
»
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
»
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
»
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
NFL Draft Headlines
»
UCF RB Jawon Hamilton (leg) out for season
»
USC's Burnett could be game-time decision
»
Guice (knee) questionable for Troy
»
"High likelihood" Pettway and Johnson play
»
Wolf Pack QB Cornwell to transfer again
»
Weber (hamstring) cleared for Rutgers game
»
Texas HC Tom Herman not revealing QB starter
»
TCU C Morris (undisclosed) out 4-5 weeks
»
Charles Nelson (ankle) uncertain for Saturday
»
Ahmmon Richards (hamstring) back at it Tues.
»
Ahmmon Richards (hamstring) back at in Tues.
»
Burnett (undisclosed) not practicing Tuesday
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Fantasy Guides
