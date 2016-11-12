Jawon Hamilton | Running Back

UCF sophomore RB Jawon Hamilton will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery for a leg injury.

Hamilton (5'9/185) sustained the season-ending leg injury during the first quarter of Saturday's win over Maryland. Prior to going down injured, he had rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown in two games. He could potentially be eligible for a medical hardship waiver for the current campaign. In his absence, Taj McGowan and Adrian Killins will see the bulk of carries moving forward.