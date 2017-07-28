N'Keal Harry | Wide Receiver Team: Arizona State Sun Devils Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 210

Arizona State sophomore WR N'Keal Harry caught seven passes for 170 yards and a touchdown in a 37-35 upset victory over Oregon on Saturday. Over Harry's last two games, Harry has caught 20 passes for 318 yards and two scores. That'll do. Harry is a special talent, and he burned the Oregon defense several times in the upset win. His touchdown was a three-yard score coming from quarterback Manny Wilkins late in the first to give ASU a 14-7 lead. The Sun Devils are going to have to win shootout games all year because of their poor defense, but Harry is talented enough to give them a chance to do just that.

Arizona State sophomore WR N'Keal Harry caught 13 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown in a 52-45 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. After two solid -- but not spectacular -- games to open the year, Harry had his breakout game. Sun Devils quarterback looked his way early and often, as you can tell from the stats above. His touchdown was a 21-yarder early in the fourth that tied the game at 45-45. It might be a long year for the Sun Devils, but the 6-foot-4, 216-pound Harry will have a chance to put up big numbers thanks to his talent and opportunity.

Arizona State sophomore WR N'Keal Harry sat out practice on Monday due to minor injury concerns. Harry has worked sparingly during the opening days of August camp, but there is no indication that he is dealing with any sort of an injury that could cost him games during the regular season. He took to collegiate play like a duck-to-water as a true freshman last season, catching 58 passes for 659 yards and five touchdowns. Source: Arizona Republic