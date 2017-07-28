Player Page

N'Keal Harry | Wide Receiver

Team: Arizona State Sun Devils
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210

Arizona State sophomore WR N'Keal Harry caught seven passes for 170 yards and a touchdown in a 37-35 upset victory over Oregon on Saturday.
Over Harry's last two games, Harry has caught 20 passes for 318 yards and two scores. That'll do. Harry is a special talent, and he burned the Oregon defense several times in the upset win. His touchdown was a three-yard score coming from quarterback Manny Wilkins late in the first to give ASU a 14-7 lead. The Sun Devils are going to have to win shootout games all year because of their poor defense, but Harry is talented enough to give them a chance to do just that. Sep 24 - 1:41 AM
