Player Page

Jamal Morrow | Running Back

Team: Washington State Cougars
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 190

Latest News

Recent News

Washington State senior RB Jamal Morrow ran for 51 yards and a score, and caught five passes for 47 yards and a score in a 30-27 upset win over USC on Friday.
In a game that featured a ridiculous amount of offensive talent, it was Morrow (5'9/223) that came out looking the best. No, he doesn't have ideal size, but his ability to make people miss and catch the ball out of the backfield is exceptional. It was especially on display on his touchdowns; a 2-yard score where he made a nifty cut-move, and a 23-yard shovel-pass from Luke Falk where he ran past the USC defense. Even splitting time with James Williams doesn't keep Morrow from putting up numbers each week. He'll likely find the end zone again next week against Oregon. Sep 30 - 2:29 AM
More Jamal Morrow Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 