Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Player Results
Article Results
Jamal Morrow | Running Back
Team:
Washington State Cougars
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 190
Latest News
Recent News
Washington State senior RB Jamal Morrow ran for 51 yards and a score, and caught five passes for 47 yards and a score in a 30-27 upset win over USC on Friday.
In a game that featured a ridiculous amount of offensive talent, it was Morrow (5'9/223) that came out looking the best. No, he doesn't have ideal size, but his ability to make people miss and catch the ball out of the backfield is exceptional. It was especially on display on his touchdowns; a 2-yard score where he made a nifty cut-move, and a 23-yard shovel-pass from Luke Falk where he ran past the USC defense. Even splitting time with James Williams doesn't keep Morrow from putting up numbers each week. He'll likely find the end zone again next week against Oregon.
Sep 30 - 2:29 AM
Washington State senior RB Jamal Morrow ran for 73 yards and caught 10 passes for 46 yards and a score in a 45-7 victory over Nevada on Saturday.
Morrow (5'9/203) really can do a little bit of everything, and that was on display against the Wolf Pack. His touchdown catch was 12-yard dart to give the Cougars a 7-0 lead in the middle of the first quarter. Morrow has to share time with James Williams, but his ability to catch the ball and make plays between the tackles gives him a chance to have a big night every game. He could have a role in the NFL someday as a third-down back.
Sep 23 - 9:11 PM
Washington State now lists senior RB Jamal Morrow as the starter.
Previously, there had been an "OR" designation between Morrow and James Williams. "Leach didn't seem too happy with him based on Monday presser," the Seattle Times' Stefanie Loh wrote of Williams. Williams already has an incredible 23 catches through two games, but he was held to 31 yards on 14 carries (2.2 YPC) against Boise State.
Sep 12 - 2:34 PM
Source:
Stefanie Loh on Twitter
Washington State senior RB Jamal Morrow ran for 89 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in a 31-0 win over Montana State on Saturday.
On a night where fellow running back James Williams was unstoppable, Morrow (5'9/203) was still able to contribute. He wasn't as effective in the passing game -- one catch for five yards -- but he was able to gash the Montana State defense on the ground. His touchdown was a 29-yard burst with 7:09 left in the third quarter, putting the Cougs up 21-0. Even with Williams, Morrow is going to get his touches, and he'll likely be over 400 yards both as a receiver and a runner.
Sep 3 - 1:41 AM
Morrow scores twice for Cougars in win
Sep 30 - 2:29 AM
Morrow shows all-purpose ability in win
Sep 23 - 9:11 PM
Wazzu lists RB Morrow as undisputed starter
Sep 12 - 2:34 PM
Morrow scampers for 89 yards and a score
Sep 3 - 1:41 AM
More Jamal Morrow Player News
