Jamal Morrow | Running Back Team: Washington State Cougars Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 190

Latest News Recent News

Washington State senior RB Jamal Morrow ran for 51 yards and a score, and caught five passes for 47 yards and a score in a 30-27 upset win over USC on Friday. In a game that featured a ridiculous amount of offensive talent, it was Morrow (5'9/223) that came out looking the best. No, he doesn't have ideal size, but his ability to make people miss and catch the ball out of the backfield is exceptional. It was especially on display on his touchdowns; a 2-yard score where he made a nifty cut-move, and a 23-yard shovel-pass from Luke Falk where he ran past the USC defense. Even splitting time with James Williams doesn't keep Morrow from putting up numbers each week. He'll likely find the end zone again next week against Oregon.

Washington State senior RB Jamal Morrow ran for 73 yards and caught 10 passes for 46 yards and a score in a 45-7 victory over Nevada on Saturday. Morrow (5'9/203) really can do a little bit of everything, and that was on display against the Wolf Pack. His touchdown catch was 12-yard dart to give the Cougars a 7-0 lead in the middle of the first quarter. Morrow has to share time with James Williams, but his ability to catch the ball and make plays between the tackles gives him a chance to have a big night every game. He could have a role in the NFL someday as a third-down back.

Washington State now lists senior RB Jamal Morrow as the starter. Previously, there had been an "OR" designation between Morrow and James Williams. "Leach didn't seem too happy with him based on Monday presser," the Seattle Times' Stefanie Loh wrote of Williams. Williams already has an incredible 23 catches through two games, but he was held to 31 yards on 14 carries (2.2 YPC) against Boise State. Source: Stefanie Loh on Twitter