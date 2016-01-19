Jedd Fisch | Center

FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman reports that UCLA will hire Michigan passing game coordinator Jedd Fisch to serve as offensive coordinator.

UCLA has been working on a disheartening trend of late, chewing through offensive coordinators in each of the last three years. Fisch will come on and attempt to harness the natural gifts of gunslinger Josh Rosen, who played inconsistently in 2016 prior to seeing his season end early due to a shoulder injury. Michigan finished first in the Big Ten in scoring. They also ranked as the third team in the conference in terms of passing offense. 2017 should probably be considered a make-or-break season for HC Jim Mora -- especially given that Rosen could jump for the draft next winter.