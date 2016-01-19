Tommie Robinson | Center

Scout.com's Bill Embody reports that LSU will hire USC RB coach Tommie Robinson to serve in the same capacity.

Very nice hire for LSU HC Ed Orgeron, here. Robinson is considered one of the best recruiters in the country. He first cut his coaching teeth as a running backs coach at Texas under Charlie Strong from 2014-2015. Clay Helton then brought him on board with the Trojans last January. At LSU, Robinson might not have Leonard Fournette to play around with, but Derrius Guice is a potential future first-rounder and Heisman contender in his own right.