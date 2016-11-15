Jordan Whitehead | Safety Team: Pittsburgh Panthers Age / DOB: (20) / 3/18/1997 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 185

Pittsburgh suspended junior S Jordan Whitehead for the first three games of the year due to a violation of team policy. No other information was given. It's a devastating blow the Panthers' defense. Whitehead, the No. 56 overall player in college football according to NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter, is one of the country's best defensive backs. Pit opens against Youngstown State on Sept. 2 but must deal with rival Penn State (Sept. 9) and Oklahoma State (Sept. 16) in Weeks 2 and 3. Source: NFL.com

Pittsburgh sophomore S Jordan Whitehead (arm) will miss the final two games of the regular season. Observant viewers of Saturday's contest between Clemson and Pittsburgh might recall the ABC broadcast refusing to show an injury replay during the fourth quarter. Whitehead was the injured player in question. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound sophomore was subsequently fitted with an air cast and carted off the field. Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi indicated on Monday that while Whitehead figures to miss the wrap of the regular season against Duke and Syracuse, the team is holding out hope that he will be able to return for bowl action. In nine games this season, the safety registered 65 tackles (1.5 for loss), an interception and a forced fumble. He returned that interception for a touchdown. Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh sophomore S Jordan Whitehead is "already a really good player," says an anonymous ACC coach. "Whitehead, the freshman defensive back, really caught our eye, and they also used him on offense some at the end of the season," he said. Over the winter, ESPN's Travis Haney wrote that Whitehead could become the Panthers' best secondary piece since Darrelle Revis. Rival coaches also showered praise on the Panthers defense as a whole. "They are a solid, sound football team that is really tough to prepare for because [Pat] Narduzzi is so multiple in the defensive looks they give you, and they have some good talent," a different coach said. Source: Athlon Sports