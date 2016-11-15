Player Page

Jordan Whitehead | Safety

Team: Pittsburgh Panthers
Age / DOB:  (20) / 3/18/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 185

Pittsburgh suspended junior S Jordan Whitehead for the first three games of the year due to a violation of team policy.
No other information was given. It's a devastating blow the Panthers' defense. Whitehead, the No. 56 overall player in college football according to NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter, is one of the country's best defensive backs. Pit opens against Youngstown State on Sept. 2 but must deal with rival Penn State (Sept. 9) and Oklahoma State (Sept. 16) in Weeks 2 and 3. Jul 28 - 5:11 PM
Source: NFL.com
