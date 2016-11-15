Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Pitt suspends star S Whitehead for 3 games
Colorado suspends starting DB Julmisse
CB Mayes no longer on Hurricanes' roster
Pauline thinks L-Jax will ultimately go R1
Pagano (foot) ahead of schedule in recovery
WR Carrington cleared, admitted into Utah
Arden Key's status for '17 opener in question
Graham hints at 80 plays a game for Ballage
Sumlin calls Josh Rosen best QB in country
Nevada names QB David Cornwell starter
Hugh Freeze makes his first public comments
QB Chryst (knee) will be ready for camp
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ms
Jul 26
AM's Perfect XI 17/18 Preview
Jul 26
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Fs
Jul 25
FPL Prices Review - Part 2
Jul 24
Pre-season Draft FPL Guide
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ds
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - GKs
Jul 21
How to Win Your Draft League
Jul 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Cazorla on the comeback trail
West Ham defender struggling for game week 1
Stanislas suffers another setback
Jamal Blackman departs Chelsea on loan
Carroll losing the fight for full fitness
Antonio to miss start of the season
Alexis to start training with Arsenal Sunday
Xherdan Shaqiri is on target in preseason
Chalobah taking some kicks in preseason
Jon Walters scores again for the Clarets
Mohamed Salah scores in PL Asia final
Spurs experiment with 3 CBs in preseason
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jordan Whitehead | Safety
Team:
Pittsburgh Panthers
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 3/18/1997
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Pittsburgh suspended junior S Jordan Whitehead for the first three games of the year due to a violation of team policy.
No other information was given. It's a devastating blow the Panthers' defense. Whitehead, the No. 56 overall player in college football according to NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter, is one of the country's best defensive backs. Pit opens against Youngstown State on Sept. 2 but must deal with rival Penn State (Sept. 9) and Oklahoma State (Sept. 16) in Weeks 2 and 3.
Jul 28 - 5:11 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Pittsburgh sophomore S Jordan Whitehead (arm) will miss the final two games of the regular season.
Observant viewers of Saturday's contest between Clemson and Pittsburgh might recall the ABC broadcast refusing to show an injury replay during the fourth quarter. Whitehead was the injured player in question. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound sophomore was subsequently fitted with an air cast and carted off the field. Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi indicated on Monday that while Whitehead figures to miss the wrap of the regular season against Duke and Syracuse, the team is holding out hope that he will be able to return for bowl action. In nine games this season, the safety registered 65 tackles (1.5 for loss), an interception and a forced fumble. He returned that interception for a touchdown.
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 05:31:00 PM
Source:
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Pittsburgh sophomore S Jordan Whitehead is "already a really good player," says an anonymous ACC coach.
"Whitehead, the freshman defensive back, really caught our eye, and they also used him on offense some at the end of the season," he said. Over the winter, ESPN's Travis Haney wrote that Whitehead could become the Panthers' best secondary piece since Darrelle Revis. Rival coaches also showered praise on the Panthers defense as a whole. "They are a solid, sound football team that is really tough to prepare for because [Pat] Narduzzi is so multiple in the defensive looks they give you, and they have some good talent," a different coach said.
Fri, Aug 5, 2016 05:58:00 PM
Source:
Athlon Sports
Pittsburgh sophomore S Jordan Whitehead played in 85 percent of the defensive snaps as a true freshman.
Pro Football Focus graded Whitehead sixth-best overall among returning safeties. Whitehead ranked No. 2 with 15 run stops when playing in the box and he additionally had a very strong coverage grade. PFF also recently ranked Whitehead as the No. 70 overall player in college football.
Sun, Jul 10, 2016 12:24:00 PM
Source:
Pro Football Focus
Pitt suspends star S Whitehead for 3 games
Jul 28 - 5:11 PM
Pitt's Whitehead (arm) to miss remainder
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 05:31:00 PM
Coaches praises S Whitehead, Panther defense
Fri, Aug 5, 2016 05:58:00 PM
Pitt S Whitehead dominated as a true freshman
Sun, Jul 10, 2016 12:24:00 PM
More Jordan Whitehead Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Law
UAB
(1801)
2
H. Freeze
MS
(872)
3
D. Carrington
UT
(835)
4
K. Woods
FAU
(542)
5
D. Johnson
IOW
(525)
6
S. Barkley
PSU
(511)
7
K. Carter
PIT
(448)
8
B. Mayfield
OK
(434)
9
C. Morris
SMU
(422)
10
W. Speight
MCH
(335)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Pittsburgh Panthers Tickets
Headlines
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 27
After running through his CFB fantasy position rankings, Thor Nystrom drops his top-300 overall players.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 27
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
»
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
»
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
»
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 12
»
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 7
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Pitt suspends star S Whitehead for 3 games
»
Colorado suspends starting DB Julmisse
»
CB Mayes no longer on Hurricanes' roster
»
Pauline thinks L-Jax will ultimately go R1
»
Pagano (foot) ahead of schedule in recovery
»
WR Carrington cleared, admitted into Utah
»
Arden Key's status for '17 opener in question
»
Graham hints at 80 plays a game for Ballage
»
Sumlin calls Josh Rosen best QB in country
»
Nevada names QB David Cornwell starter
»
Hugh Freeze makes his first public comments
»
QB Chryst (knee) will be ready for camp
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
