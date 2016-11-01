Amani Bledsoe | Defensive End Team: Oklahoma Sooners Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 266

Oklahoma sophomore DE Amani Bledsoe is now eligible to return from a one-year suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. "We’re going to get him out there. He’s going to be in the rotation, no question about that," OU coach Lincoln Riley said. "After that, it will be just based on his production. If he continues to do what we’ve seen on the practice field, I would expect he would have a chance to be out there quite a bit for us." Bledsoe is in the process of suing the NCAA to have his lost year of eligibility restored. The 6-foot-4, 266-pounder was a four-star recruit. Source: Tulsa World

The Lawrence Journal-World's Tom Keegan reports that the NCAA has suspended freshman DE Amani Bledsoe for a year due to a PED violation. Oklahoma, itself, has not confirmed the reason for Bledsoe's troubles, here, only saying that the 6-foot-4, 266-pound freshman has been suspended indefinitely. Keegan reports that Bledsoe plans on appeal the NCAA's decision in this case. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 23 defensive end prospect in the country for the 2016 cycle. To date, his statistical contributions have been minimal. Source: Lawrence Journal-World