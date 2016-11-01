Player Page

Amani Bledsoe | Defensive End

Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 266

Latest News

Recent News

Oklahoma sophomore DE Amani Bledsoe is now eligible to return from a one-year suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.
"We’re going to get him out there. He’s going to be in the rotation, no question about that," OU coach Lincoln Riley said. "After that, it will be just based on his production. If he continues to do what we’ve seen on the practice field, I would expect he would have a chance to be out there quite a bit for us." Bledsoe is in the process of suing the NCAA to have his lost year of eligibility restored. The 6-foot-4, 266-pounder was a four-star recruit. Oct 4 - 2:20 PM
Source: Tulsa World
More Amani Bledsoe Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 