Brandon Peters | Quarterback

If you're wondering why this didn't happen a few weeks ago, hey, we're with you. O’Korn has been dreadful in place of injured starter Wilton Speight this year, posting a 1/5 TD/INT rate and going 1-2 in his previous three starts (the win was over Indiana in overtime). Upon entering the lineup, Peters immediately looked like an upgrade, hooking up with Chris Evans for a 20-yard touchdown pass, the first scoring throw of his career.

ESPN's Dan Murphy writes that Michigan redshirt freshman QB Brandon Peters "showed he has both strength and touch during the spring season."

MLive.com's Nick Baumgardner offered a nice scouting report of Peters in late April, noting that during practice, the 6-foot-4, 209-pounder "delivers [the ball] in whatever way each route dictates. He can change speeds, he can use touch, he does what he needs to do in each given situation." On the more critical side, Baumgardner would like to see more improvisation from Peters when the play breaks down -- something that he thinks incumbent starter Wilton Speight is already adept at. Speight is the likely starter for 2017 unless Peters makes a huge push in August camp.