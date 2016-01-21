Player Page

Brandon Peters | Quarterback

Team: Michigan Wolverines
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 209

Latest News

Recent News

Michigan redshirt freshman QB Brandon Peters replaced John O’Korn in Saturday's game against Rutgers.
If you're wondering why this didn't happen a few weeks ago, hey, we're with you. O’Korn has been dreadful in place of injured starter Wilton Speight this year, posting a 1/5 TD/INT rate and going 1-2 in his previous three starts (the win was over Indiana in overtime). Upon entering the lineup, Peters immediately looked like an upgrade, hooking up with Chris Evans for a 20-yard touchdown pass, the first scoring throw of his career. Oct 28 - 2:05 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
More Brandon Peters Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 