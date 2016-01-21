Welcome,
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Brandon Peters | Quarterback
Team:
Michigan Wolverines
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 209
Latest News
Recent News
Michigan redshirt freshman QB Brandon Peters replaced John O’Korn in Saturday's game against Rutgers.
If you're wondering why this didn't happen a few weeks ago, hey, we're with you. O’Korn has been dreadful in place of injured starter Wilton Speight this year, posting a 1/5 TD/INT rate and going 1-2 in his previous three starts (the win was over Indiana in overtime). Upon entering the lineup, Peters immediately looked like an upgrade, hooking up with Chris Evans for a 20-yard touchdown pass, the first scoring throw of his career.
Oct 28 - 2:05 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
ESPN's Dan Murphy writes that Michigan redshirt freshman QB Brandon Peters "showed he has both strength and touch during the spring season."
MLive.com's Nick Baumgardner offered a nice scouting report of Peters in late April, noting that during practice, the 6-foot-4, 209-pounder "delivers [the ball] in whatever way each route dictates. He can change speeds, he can use touch, he does what he needs to do in each given situation." On the more critical side, Baumgardner would like to see more improvisation from Peters when the play breaks down -- something that he thinks incumbent starter Wilton Speight is already adept at. Speight is the likely starter for 2017 unless Peters makes a huge push in August camp.
May 23 - 7:06 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Four-star QB Brandon Peters committed to Michigan in April.
Peters, an Indiana native, opted for the Wolverines over Boston College, Arkansas and Iowa (among others). The 6-foot-4, 209-pound pro-style quarterback offers a quick release and has the kind of arm that allows him to make sideline-to-sideline throws. Scout.com's Allen Trieu notes that Peters is a "smart kid, tough, calm under pressure," with enough athleticism to escape pressure when needed. Per Trieu, he'll need to continue to improve in his defensive reads. The tools are already there.
Thu, Jan 21, 2016 09:31:00 PM
Source:
scout.com
Michigan yanks O'Korn, turns to QB Peters
Oct 28 - 2:05 PM
UM QB Peters shows off impressive arm
May 23 - 7:06 PM
Four-star QB Peters commits to Michigan
Thu, Jan 21, 2016 09:31:00 PM
More Brandon Peters Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Love
STA
(1078)
2
S. Darnold
USC
(719)
3
D. Sills
WVU
(592)
4
S. Ehlinger
TX
(549)
5
K. Bryant
CLE
(533)
6
W. Grier
WVU
(506)
7
L. Fournette
LSU
(504)
8
J. Ertz
KSU
(465)
9
S. Barkley
PSU
(460)
10
L. Jackson
LOU
(441)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Michigan Wolverines
Headlines
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 27
NC State looks to slow down Notre Dame RB Josh Adams as 7.5-point underdogs as Thor Nystrom breaks down this week's best CFB ATS bets.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 27
»
Best Red Zone WRs
Oct 27
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 9
Oct 22
»
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
»
Top Big Play Running Backs
Oct 18
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 8
Oct 15
»
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Badgers RB Taylor forced out with leg injury
»
OSU RB Hill (undisclosed) leaves WVU game
»
Michigan yanks O'Korn, turns to QB Peters
»
UF AD Stricklin: No buyout talk with McElwain
»
QB Dormady to undergo season-ending surgery
»
Buffalo to get QB Jackson (knee) back
»
Louisville CB Alexander out (broken hand)
»
Heitner: UF boosters anticipating new coach
»
Ferguson accounts for five scores in route
»
BC's Dillon runs over FSU in 35-3 route
»
Aggies reel in four-star DE Bobby Brown
»
Kelly Bryant (concussion) expected for Sat.
NFL Draft Links
»
http://wlfanduel.adsrv.eacdn.com/C.ashx?btag=a_7359b_1742c_&affid=4892&siteid=7359&adid=1742&c=
»
https://rotogrinders.com/articles/10-definitely-interesting-possibly-helpful-nfl-notes-for-week-8-21
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
