Tate Martell | Quarterback

Ohio State five-star 2017 verbal QB commit Tate Martell was named the USA Today Offensive Player of the Year.
Well, that will work for Ohio State. Not only did Martell take home offensive player of the year honors from USA Today, CB Shaun Wade (also an Ohio State pledge for 2017) was named the outlet's defensive player of the year. For his part, the 5-foot-10, 192-pound Martell earned his award on the strength of 2,362 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, 1,257 yards rushing and 21 rushing touchdowns. Martell's team at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) did not lose a game during his three years as starter. ESPN's Tom Luginbill wrote over the summer that Martell is a "perfect match" for Ohio State's offense. Dec 22 - 1:32 PM
Source: USA Today
