Tate Martell | Quarterback Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 192

Ohio State five-star 2017 verbal QB commit Tate Martell was named the USA Today Offensive Player of the Year. Well, that will work for Ohio State. Not only did Martell take home offensive player of the year honors from USA Today, CB Shaun Wade (also an Ohio State pledge for 2017) was named the outlet's defensive player of the year. For his part, the 5-foot-10, 192-pound Martell earned his award on the strength of 2,362 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, 1,257 yards rushing and 21 rushing touchdowns. Martell's team at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) did not lose a game during his three years as starter. ESPN's Tom Luginbill wrote over the summer that Martell is a "perfect match" for Ohio State's offense. Source: USA Today

ESPN's Tom Luginbill compared Ohio State five-star 2017 QB Tate Martell to Ole Miss freshman QB Shea Patterson. "Both players lack the ideal stature and measurables you’d like to have, but their riverboat gambler mentality is almost identical in style and substance," Luginbill noted. Martell measures out at 5-foot-10, 192 pounds. The analyst called him a "perfect match" for Ohio State's offensive scheme and wrote that there is a "real possibility" that with Martell on board, the Buckeyes could finish with the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2017 cycle. Source: ESPN Insider

ESPN's Tom Luginbill called Ohio State five-star 2017 QB Tate Martell "the ideal shotgun spread QB." "Martell's release is live as a wire and so quick that it gives a false impression of his actual arm strength," Luginbill wrote. "He has the delivery you can't coach and every coach wants his quarterback to have." The analyst did voice concern over the 5-foot-10, 192-pounder's size limitations, but noted that Martell "finds other ways to compensate." While J.T. Barrett is set to start this season and (possibly, maybe) next season, Martell, Dwayne Haskins and Joe Burrow make for an impressive young quarterback collective for the future. Source: ESPN Insider