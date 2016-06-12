Tate Martell | Quarterback

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
Winter Meetings Prospect Haul
Dec 9
Dose: Birds Get Fowler
Dec 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Ben Revere close to signing with new team
Felix Hernandez to make VWL debut Thurs.
Manny making comeback attempt at age 44?
Bucs still trying to acquire SP Jose Quintana
Nova, Pirates work out three-year, $26M pact
Padres considering Jered Weaver for rotation
CLE, TEX, HOU, OAK, TOR have made EE offers
Dodgers still in talks with Twins over Dozier
CHC, TEX, CLE, PIT all in on FA Tyson Ross
Padres re-sign Clayton Richard for $1.75 mil
Padres finalize $1.75M contract with Chacin
Diamondbacks, Arcia do minor league deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Week 16 Matchups
Dec 22
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 22
Week 16 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 22
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 22
Week 16: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 22
Breeze’s Week 16 IDP Breakdown
Dec 22
Dose: Star WRs Near Return
Dec 22
Matchup: Giants @ Eagles
Dec 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Goff (concussion) fully cleared, will start
Tom Brady (thigh) still 'limited' on Thursday
Ladarius Green (concussion) sidelined again
Cam (shoulder) upgraded to full practice
Janoris Jenkins headed for game-time call
Gruden not optimistic about Reed for Week 16
Gordon (hip, knee) likely to miss Week 16
Lamar Miller (ankle) still sidelined Thursday
Olsen officially DNP, but expected to play
Jeremy Hill (knee) back at practice Thursday
Tyler Eifert (back) misses another practice
Theo Riddick (wrist) absent again Thursday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
Home vs. Away: Fantasy Splits
Dec 21
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 21
Dec 21
Dose: Isaiah, Boogie go nuts
Dec 21
Stats: Form a Wall
Dec 20
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Dec 20
NBA Season Long Podcast
Dec 19
NBA Power Rankings: Week 9
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Draymond Green (personal) out for Thursday
Otto Porter (back) questionable vs. Bucks
Evan Turner (left ankle) ruled out for Friday
Dwight Howard (back) out for Friday night
Julius Randle (personal) out for Thursday
Victor Oladipo will not play vs. the Celtics
D'Angelo Russell (knee) will play Thursday
Evan Fournier (shin) is expected to play
Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) out Thursday
Wizards not interested in Will Barton?
Al-Farouq Aminu (back) returns in 30 minutes
Meyers Leonard picks up DNP-CD vs. Mavs
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 11
Dec 22
Ding Dong the Streak is Dead
Dec 22
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 21
Do Something: NHL Strugglers
Dec 21
Jagr ties Messier in points
Dec 21
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 21
Changing on the Holiday Go
Dec 20
Dose: John Gibson Great
Dec 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
David Pastrnak probable for Thursday's game
Marian Hossa (UBI) will miss Friday's contest
Andrew Hammond has a high ankle sprain
Mark Stone (illness) is questionable Thursday
Cam Talbot snaps long losing streak v Coyotes
Claude Giroux scores in shootout win over WSH
Andre Burakovsky scores 1G, 1A in loss to PHI
Cam Atkinson (foot) may sit Thursday
Ben Bishop (LBI) will miss 3-4 weeks
Red Wings put Jimmy Howard on injured reserve
Blackhawks take Corey Crawford off IR
Hossa suffers UBI, questionable for Friday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
2017 Daytona 500 in 80 days
Dec 7
Short Tracks
Dec 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
Chase Briscoe ARCA Championship video
Todd Gilliland in 4 KBM No. 51 truck starts
Hemric contending for XFINITY rookie title
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
The RSM Classic: Power Ranking
Nov 14
Perez ends drought; wins OHL
Nov 14
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Brazel birdies 72nd in HK; has first Euro win
RCB caught; shares lead after R3 in Hong Kong
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
Week 13: Booms and Busts
Nov 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
OSU pledge Martell takes home USA Today honor
Report: McMillan drawing third-round grades
Jamaal Williams crunches Wyoming with 210 yds
WVU awards DC Gibson three-year extension
Report: Wyoming RB Hill leaning toward draft
Ramczyk (hip) undecided on potential surgery
Iowa WR VandeBerg receives medical waiver
Tyrone Swoopes to enter draft as tight end
Beavers' Gary Andersen extended through 2021
Texas A&M hits Noil (marijuana) w/ suspension
Royce Freeman returning to Oregon for 2017
Pauline: Belief is S Hooker still enters NFL
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 18
Dec 22
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 21
Overreaction Monday - Week 17
Dec 19
Team News - Week 17
Dec 17
Sean's Super Subs - Week 17
Dec 16
Late Fitness Check GW17
Dec 16
The Bargain Hunter-Week 17
Dec 16
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW17
Dec 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Diafra Sakho sidelined after another setBACK
Afellay makes a welcome return to the fold
Bailly returns to United training
Morgan praises Foxes after dramatic comeback
Robles may be called upon in GW18
Zabaleta targets New Year's Eve return
Fabregas to cover for suspended Kante
Batshuayi backed to replace suspended Costa
David Meyler says he's not going anywhere
Chances of Hernandez facing City slimming
Coutinho could play again this year
Matip Cameroon snub could lead to suspension
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tate Martell | Quarterback
Team:
High School Players
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 192
Latest News
Recent News
Ohio State five-star 2017 verbal QB commit Tate Martell was named the USA Today Offensive Player of the Year.
Well, that will work for Ohio State. Not only did Martell take home offensive player of the year honors from USA Today, CB Shaun Wade (also an Ohio State pledge for 2017) was named the outlet's defensive player of the year. For his part, the 5-foot-10, 192-pound Martell earned his award on the strength of 2,362 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, 1,257 yards rushing and 21 rushing touchdowns. Martell's team at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) did not lose a game during his three years as starter. ESPN's Tom Luginbill wrote over the summer that Martell is a "perfect match" for Ohio State's offense.
Dec 22 - 1:32 PM
Source:
USA Today
ESPN's Tom Luginbill compared Ohio State five-star 2017 QB Tate Martell to Ole Miss freshman QB Shea Patterson.
"Both players lack the ideal stature and measurables you’d like to have, but their riverboat gambler mentality is almost identical in style and substance," Luginbill noted. Martell measures out at 5-foot-10, 192 pounds. The analyst called him a "perfect match" for Ohio State's offensive scheme and wrote that there is a "real possibility" that with Martell on board, the Buckeyes could finish with the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2017 cycle.
Jun 13 - 4:01 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
ESPN's Tom Luginbill called Ohio State five-star 2017 QB Tate Martell "the ideal shotgun spread QB."
"Martell's release is live as a wire and so quick that it gives a false impression of his actual arm strength," Luginbill wrote. "He has the delivery you can't coach and every coach wants his quarterback to have." The analyst did voice concern over the 5-foot-10, 192-pounder's size limitations, but noted that Martell "finds other ways to compensate." While J.T. Barrett is set to start this season and (possibly, maybe) next season, Martell, Dwayne Haskins and Joe Burrow make for an impressive young quarterback collective for the future.
Jun 13 - 2:52 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
Five-star 2017 QB Tate Martell committed to Ohio State.
Strike up another win for HC Urban Meyer. Martell ranks as Rivals' No. 31 overall prospect for 2017. Near the beginning of June, the 5-foot-10, 192-pound dual-threat gunslinger released a list of finalists consisting of Ohio State, Cal, Colorado, USC and UCLA. He backed off a pledge to Texas A&M in early May. Martell -- who was named to the Elite 11 last week -- "flourishes when flushed outside the pocket" according to Bleacher Report's Tyler Donohue, who further called him a "decisive passer." With Martell's commitment in the books, the wait begins for five-star WR Tyjon Lindsey. The two are friends and have spoken at times about potentially joining the same program. If Ohio State can net both stars-in-waiting, well, that just wouldn't be fair. Lindsey will announce his commitment on August 22.
Jun 13 - 12:13 PM
Source:
Sports Illustrated
OSU pledge Martell takes home USA Today honor
Dec 22 - 1:32 PM
Martell shares traits with QB Shea Patterson
Jun 13 - 4:01 PM
Tate Martell fits like a glove with Buckeyes
Jun 13 - 2:52 PM
Five-star QB Martell commits to Buckeyes
Jun 13 - 12:13 PM
More Tate Martell Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Fournette
LSU
(882)
2
J. Mixon
OK
(865)
3
C. McCaffrey
STA
(698)
4
G. Ward Jr.
HOU
(606)
5
D. Pumphrey
SDS
(567)
6
M. Cox
APS
(535)
7
S. Noil
TAM
(476)
8
D. Evans
TLS
(465)
9
A. Staggers
SMI
(461)
10
B. Petrino
LOU
(433)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Western Kentucky and Memphis are set to square off in a potential offensive fireworks show, with WKU favored by 5.5 points.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
»
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
»
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
»
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
»
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
»
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
»
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
»
Week 13: Booms and Busts
Nov 27
NFL Draft Headlines
»
OSU pledge Martell takes home USA Today honor
»
Report: McMillan drawing third-round grades
»
Jamaal Williams crunches Wyoming with 210 yds
»
WVU awards DC Gibson three-year extension
»
Report: Wyoming RB Hill leaning toward draft
»
Ramczyk (hip) undecided on potential surgery
»
Iowa WR VandeBerg receives medical waiver
»
Tyrone Swoopes to enter draft as tight end
»
Beavers' Gary Andersen extended through 2021
»
Texas A&M hits Noil (marijuana) w/ suspension
»
Royce Freeman returning to Oregon for 2017
»
Pauline: Belief is S Hooker still enters NFL
NFL Draft Links
»
DFS College Football Strategy: The Ultimate Guide
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved