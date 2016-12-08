Player Page

Feleipe' Franks | Quarterback

Team: Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 219

ESPN.com's Edward Aschoff reports that Florida redshirt freshman QB Feleipe' Franks is the "presumed leader" in the starting quarterback competition.
That comes with a big caveat. Florida's spring QB derby is without incumbent starter Luke Del Rio as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. But Franks appears to be ahead of Kyle Trask at this time. If that holds, he'll have a real chance to unseat Del Rio, a game manager. Franks is a former four-star recruit with a big personality and a howitzer for an arm, while Trask is a soft-spoken, overlooked former three-star recruit. "It’s not just competing to be the quarterback at the University of Florida, I want to bring the swag back to Florida," Franks said. "I want to be the guy that the whole country is talking about. I have that in myself, and I’m going to do everything in my power to make everybody to realize that." Mar 28 - 1:29 PM
