Feleipe' Franks | Quarterback

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Julio Urias to begin the year in minors
Julio Urias to begin the year in minors
Reds claim Scooter Gennett off waivers
Chacin to start Opening Day for Padres
Rodon (biceps) doesn't have structural damage
Indians finalize extension with Jose Ramirez
Gomez (shoulder) expects to return Wed.
Russell (back) hopes to return Wednesday
Rays officially acquire Bourjos from ChiSox
Five teams in on Pagan; decision coming soon
Brantley (shoulder) to play in three straight
Report: Familia susp. likely less than 30 gms
DeMarco Murray still the Titans' 'workhorse'
Witten's contract includes no new gtd. money
Pagano: Adding a young runner is 'paramount'
Chris Long signs one-year deal with Eagles
Ravens would be interested in Anquan Boldin
Harbaugh: Terrance West No. 1 running back
Witten signs 4-year extension through 2021
Vance Joseph: Tony Romo is a non-issue
Gase: 'No restrictions' on Ryan Tannehill
Bowles says there will be QB competition
'Strong belief' Cutler will not play in 2017
Colin Kaepernick wants a chance to start
Khris Middleton (ill) questionable Tuesday
Jahlil Okafor (knee) will not play Tuesday
Tyronn Lue considering resting his stars?
Jackson (knee) possibly done for the season
LeBron James (neck) will play on Thursday
Anthony Davis scores 36 w/ 17 boards in loss
Gobert scores 20 w/ 19 boards and 5 blocks
Joe Ingles scores 19 points, hits five treys
Kyrie Irving held to eight points in rout
LeBron takes shot to neck in lopsided loss
Westbrook triple-doubles, hits game-winner
DeRozan drops 36 points in blowout win
Patrik Laine expected to play Tuesday night
Dustin Byfuglien returns to action Tuesday
Tuukka Rask back in goal for Tuesday night
Alexander Steen has four assists in 4-1 win
Colorado forward Sven Andrighetto is on fire
Jonathan Drouin nets two in TB's overtime win
D-man Justin Faulk scores twice in OT loss
Andreas Athanasiou scores OT goal for Detroit
Eddie Lack stretchered off the ice on Monday
Clayton Keller will make NHL debut on Monday
Juuse Saros will start against Islanders
Jaromir Jagr (leg) will play Monday night
LeMastus entered in Nashville Music City 200
Sadler seventh at Fontana, increases NXS lead
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Allgaier: Up to third in NXS points after ACS
Poole gains in points after Service King 300
Hemric: 11th at Fontana, 7th in NXS points
Matt Tifft: Service King 300 results
Koch Top-10 in points after Service King 300
Dakoda Armstrong: Service King 300 results
Wallace scores 4th-consecutive 6th in Fontana
DNF for Cole Custer in Fontana XFINITY event
Brandon Jones: Service King 300 results
David Hearn WDs from Shell Houston Open
Herman heads back to SHO for title defense
Riley Arp earns medalist honors at Houston OQ
D. Johnson WDs from Shell Houston Open
Match Play first-timer Rahm finishes solo 2nd
Dustin Johnson wins Match Play 1 UP over Rahm
Tanihara nets career-TOUR-best 4th at WGC
Bill Haas wins 3rd place 2&1 over Tanihara
Lunde last in the field, second by week's end
D.A. Points wins by two strokes at PR Open
DeChambeau posts career-best T2 at PR Open
1-seed Dustin Johnson survives Tanihara 1 UP
Franks pulls ahead of Trask in UF QB derby
Could Haason Reddick land in the top five?
GM Lynch: This year's QBs 'getting a bad rap'
49ers conduct private workout of QB Watson
Trubisky to attend Browns' local prospect day
Report: Texas chasing ND grad tranfer Zaire
Lions GM and HC work out ASU WR White
Salguero: Zero percent chance MIA takes Mixon
Chad Kelly cleared for 35-45 pro day throws
Riddick: Jabrill Peppers will be a great pro
Taco Charlton to visit DAL, NO, TB and MIA
USF DB Hassan Childs injured in shooting
Adam Lallana expected to miss four weeks
Early signs do not look good for Smalling
Toure agent won't rule out United move
Klopp: Can in contract talks with Liverpool
Courtois diagnosed with a minor hip problem
Rejuvenated Vardy scores for England
Chelsea thankful Costa injury is not serious
Fellaini released as MUFC injury woes mount
Shaw and Rose's futures intertwined
Stoke target Hull City's Andrew Robertson
Hull's Josh Tymon wanted by West Ham
Alexis Sanchez starts as Chile lose close one
Feleipe' Franks | Quarterback
Team:
Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 219
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN.com's Edward Aschoff reports that Florida redshirt freshman QB Feleipe' Franks is the "presumed leader" in the starting quarterback competition.
That comes with a big caveat. Florida's spring QB derby is without incumbent starter Luke Del Rio as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. But Franks appears to be ahead of Kyle Trask at this time. If that holds, he'll have a real chance to unseat Del Rio, a game manager. Franks is a former four-star recruit with a big personality and a howitzer for an arm, while Trask is a soft-spoken, overlooked former three-star recruit. "It’s not just competing to be the quarterback at the University of Florida, I want to bring the swag back to Florida," Franks said. "I want to be the guy that the whole country is talking about. I have that in myself, and I’m going to do everything in my power to make everybody to realize that."
Mar 28 - 1:29 PM
Source:
ESPN
Florida redshirt freshman QB Feleipe' Franks will have an opportunity to work with the first-team offense in spring practice.
With starter Luke Del Rio expected to be sidelined for spring work as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery, Franks will be taking on a larger load than normally would have been the case in spring practice. In the past cycle, the 6-foot-6, 219-pounder ranked as a four-star recruit, No. 65 on the ESPN 300. He isn't a perfect quarterback on the technical level yet, but has the in-huddle traits you would hope to see from a future program leader. Florida briefly considered burning his redshirt this past season due to quarterbacking injuries, but he ultimately retained it. In addition to Franks, Kyle Trask will also get an extended look this spring.
Jan 19 - 4:32 PM
Source:
Edgar Thompson on Twitter
Florida HC Jim McElwain indicated that the team does not plan on burning the redshirt of freshman QB Feleipe' Franks.
While Florida has had its issues at quarterback this season, both Austin Appleby and Luke Del Rio (shoulder) are expected to be available as signal-calling options for Florida's Outback Bowl showdown with Iowa. With Appleby and Del Rio in the potential playing-fold, there is no real need for the Gators to burn Franks' redshirt. The 6-foot-6, 219-pounder ranked as ESPN 300's No. 65 overall prospect for the 2016 cycle and figures to battle it out for 2017 starting honors over the offseason.
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 07:00:00 PM
Source:
Ryan Young on Twitter
Four-star QB Feleipe' Franks committed to Florida in November.
Franks drew offers from big boys Alabama and Clemson, among others, but he ultimately opted for the Gators as HC Jim McElwain looks to build up an offense that more/less failed to exist this past season. The 6-foot-6, 219-pound pocket passer ranks No. 65 in the ESPN 300 (Scout.com ranks him similarly at 83). His size is immediately evident on the field and the Scout team called him "so poised and mentally tough," touting a quiet leadership. On the more critical side, they believe he needs to improve his throwing mechanics and footwork. He should see early opportunities to battle for a starting job with the Gators.
Fri, Jan 22, 2016 12:00:00 AM
Source:
scout.com
Franks pulls ahead of Trask in UF QB derby
Mar 28 - 1:29 PM
Mar 28 - 1:29 PM
Feleipe' Franks will have spring opportunity
Jan 19 - 4:32 PM
Jan 19 - 4:32 PM
Florida won't burn Feleipe' Franks' redshirt
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 07:00:00 PM
McElwain hauls in four-star QB Franks
Fri, Jan 22, 2016 12:00:00 AM
More Feleipe' Franks Player News
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 28
Josh Norris and Evan Silva walk through the Jets' top three needs and offer options for each of their draft picks.
