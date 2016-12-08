Feleipe' Franks | Quarterback Team: Florida Gators Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 219

ESPN.com's Edward Aschoff reports that Florida redshirt freshman QB Feleipe' Franks is the "presumed leader" in the starting quarterback competition. That comes with a big caveat. Florida's spring QB derby is without incumbent starter Luke Del Rio as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. But Franks appears to be ahead of Kyle Trask at this time. If that holds, he'll have a real chance to unseat Del Rio, a game manager. Franks is a former four-star recruit with a big personality and a howitzer for an arm, while Trask is a soft-spoken, overlooked former three-star recruit. "It’s not just competing to be the quarterback at the University of Florida, I want to bring the swag back to Florida," Franks said. "I want to be the guy that the whole country is talking about. I have that in myself, and I’m going to do everything in my power to make everybody to realize that." Source: ESPN

Florida redshirt freshman QB Feleipe' Franks will have an opportunity to work with the first-team offense in spring practice. With starter Luke Del Rio expected to be sidelined for spring work as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery, Franks will be taking on a larger load than normally would have been the case in spring practice. In the past cycle, the 6-foot-6, 219-pounder ranked as a four-star recruit, No. 65 on the ESPN 300. He isn't a perfect quarterback on the technical level yet, but has the in-huddle traits you would hope to see from a future program leader. Florida briefly considered burning his redshirt this past season due to quarterbacking injuries, but he ultimately retained it. In addition to Franks, Kyle Trask will also get an extended look this spring. Source: Edgar Thompson on Twitter

Florida HC Jim McElwain indicated that the team does not plan on burning the redshirt of freshman QB Feleipe' Franks. While Florida has had its issues at quarterback this season, both Austin Appleby and Luke Del Rio (shoulder) are expected to be available as signal-calling options for Florida's Outback Bowl showdown with Iowa. With Appleby and Del Rio in the potential playing-fold, there is no real need for the Gators to burn Franks' redshirt. The 6-foot-6, 219-pounder ranked as ESPN 300's No. 65 overall prospect for the 2016 cycle and figures to battle it out for 2017 starting honors over the offseason. Source: Ryan Young on Twitter